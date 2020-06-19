Flying robots with bubble guns could save us from starvation, study shows

AFP, WASHINGTON





Flying robots equipped with bubble guns could one day help save the planet.

That is according to a study published on Wednesday in iScience by a Japanese scientist, who successfully demonstrated that soap bubbles can be used to pollinate fruit-bearing plants — seen as vital to keeping the world fed in the coming decades in the face of vanishing bee populations.

Eijiro Miyako, an associate professor at the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Nomi, said that he had been working on robotic pollinators for years, but was disheartened when the drones he used smashed into flowers, destroying them.

A chemically functionalized soap bubble is pictured on a campanula flower in an undated photograph. Photo: AFP / Eijiro Miyako

“It was too sad,” Miyako said.

The whimsical idea of trying bubbles came to Miyako when he was playing with his son in a park close to their home.

The scientist was inspired when one of the bubbles harmlessly burst on his three-year-old’s face.

Miyako and coauthor Xi Yang used a microscope to confirm that soap bubbles could carry pollen.

Next, they tested five solutions available in shops, finding one called lauramidopropyl betaine — used in cosmetic products to boost foam formation — that resulted in better growth of the tube that develops from pollen grains after they are deposited on flowers.

They also added calcium to support the germination process and found the optimum pH balance.

The pair loaded their solution into a bubble gun and released pollen-bearing bubbles into a pear orchard — at a rate of about 2,000 grains per bubble — finding that 95 percent of the targeted flowers bore fruit.

“It sounds somewhat like fantasy, but the ... soap bubble allows effective pollination and assures that the quality of fruits is the same as with conventional hand pollination,” Miyako said.

Hand pollination is a much more labor-intensive process.

Finally, the researchers took their experiment to the skies — loading a bubble gun onto a small drone programmed to fly on a predetermined route. Since flowers were no longer in bloom, they targeted a group of fake lilies.

When flown at a height of 2m and a velocity of 2mps, the device hit the plastic plants at a 90 percent success rate.

Miyako said that he was in talks with a company for commercialization, but more work was needed to improve the robot’s precision and to potentially add autonomous flower targeting.

The study is thought to be the first exploring the properties of soap bubbles as pollen carriers and to then link the concept to autonomous drones.

The authors said that they hoped it would spark a renewed interest in artificial pollination to address “the decline in pollinator insects, the heavy labor involved in artificial pollination, and the soaring costs of pollen grains.”