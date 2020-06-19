Flying robots equipped with bubble guns could one day help save the planet.
That is according to a study published on Wednesday in iScience by a Japanese scientist, who successfully demonstrated that soap bubbles can be used to pollinate fruit-bearing plants — seen as vital to keeping the world fed in the coming decades in the face of vanishing bee populations.
Eijiro Miyako, an associate professor at the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Nomi, said that he had been working on robotic pollinators for years, but was disheartened when the drones he used smashed into flowers, destroying them.
Photo: AFP / Eijiro Miyako
“It was too sad,” Miyako said.
The whimsical idea of trying bubbles came to Miyako when he was playing with his son in a park close to their home.
The scientist was inspired when one of the bubbles harmlessly burst on his three-year-old’s face.
Miyako and coauthor Xi Yang used a microscope to confirm that soap bubbles could carry pollen.
Next, they tested five solutions available in shops, finding one called lauramidopropyl betaine — used in cosmetic products to boost foam formation — that resulted in better growth of the tube that develops from pollen grains after they are deposited on flowers.
They also added calcium to support the germination process and found the optimum pH balance.
The pair loaded their solution into a bubble gun and released pollen-bearing bubbles into a pear orchard — at a rate of about 2,000 grains per bubble — finding that 95 percent of the targeted flowers bore fruit.
“It sounds somewhat like fantasy, but the ... soap bubble allows effective pollination and assures that the quality of fruits is the same as with conventional hand pollination,” Miyako said.
Hand pollination is a much more labor-intensive process.
Finally, the researchers took their experiment to the skies — loading a bubble gun onto a small drone programmed to fly on a predetermined route. Since flowers were no longer in bloom, they targeted a group of fake lilies.
When flown at a height of 2m and a velocity of 2mps, the device hit the plastic plants at a 90 percent success rate.
Miyako said that he was in talks with a company for commercialization, but more work was needed to improve the robot’s precision and to potentially add autonomous flower targeting.
The study is thought to be the first exploring the properties of soap bubbles as pollen carriers and to then link the concept to autonomous drones.
The authors said that they hoped it would spark a renewed interest in artificial pollination to address “the decline in pollinator insects, the heavy labor involved in artificial pollination, and the soaring costs of pollen grains.”
It is a scene out of every parent’s — and teenager’s — worst nightmare: Two adult-film actors turn up naked at the front door, to tell a stunned mother: “Hiya … your son’s been watching us online.” The sudden appearance of a smiling, but nude Sue and Derek has become something of a sensation as part on an unusual series of TV ads by the New Zealand government about Internet safety for young people. In the latest video for the Keep It Real Online series, pornography actors tell a woman played by comedian Justine Smith that her son has been watching their
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
Mining giant BHP Billiton is poised to destroy at least 40 — and possibly as many as 86 — significant Aboriginal sites in the central Pilbara to expand its South Flank iron ore mining operation, even though its own reports show it is aware that the traditional owners are deeply opposed to the move. A BHP archeological survey identified rock shelters that were occupied between 10,000 and 15,000 years ago, and noted that evidence in the broader area showed “occupation of the surrounding landscape has been ongoing for approximately 40,000 years.” BHP’s report in September last year identified 22 sites scattered with
‘EXTRAORDINARY’: Beijing closed its biggest wholesale food market and ordered lockdowns in 11 residential estates after 36 new cases were reported in the city China yesterday reported its highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases in two months and infections in South Korea rose, showing how the disease can come back as curbs on business and travel are lifted. Tokyo confirmed 47 new infections, Asahi television reported, the highest since the government lifted the state of emergency nationwide late last month. The daily figure was also the highest since May 5, the broadcaster said. Of these 47 cases, 18 were working at a club that provides male drinking companions for women, Jiji news agency said. Governments including Egypt, Ukraine and North Macedonia have reported their highest