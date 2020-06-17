Police thwart abduction of Midea Group founder, China’s seventh-richest person

Bloomberg





Chinese police rescued the billionaire founder of home-appliance giant Midea Group after an abduction attempt at his home over the weekend.

He Xiangjian (何享健), China’s seventh-richest person, was held hostage by the would-be kidnappers, who were carrying explosive materials, the Economic Observer reported.

The attempt failed after his son escaped and swam across a lake to raise the alarm, Forbes magazine reported.

He has a net worth of about US$24 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Police in Foshan, Guangdong Province, said on WeChat that they had received a report at 5:30pm on Sunday that someone broke into an apartment in a residential community owned by Midea and threatened the homeowner’s safety.

Five suspects were arrested early on Monday, the police said.

Midea Group reposted the police statement on Weibo, without elaborating.

A company representative said that the case is under investigation by the police and that Midea had no other details to share.

Midea, founded in 1968, is known for its low to medium-end appliances.

He retired as chairman in 2012, after building the company into China’s biggest exporter of air conditioners.

Worries about kidnapping have prompted more of the world’s richest people to spend millions of dollars on security over the past few years.

Walls, fences or other barriers surrounding homes of the ultra-wealthy are typically equipped with motion sensors and monitored by cameras that can be programmed to recognize certain faces, while some are tailed by bodyguards at all hours.

Typical measures inside residences can include ballistic windows and safe rooms, as well as reinforced doors, walls and locks.