Hong Kong officer rebuked for chanting ‘black lives matter’

Reuters, HONG KONG





A Hong Kong riot cop who was filmed chanting “black lives matter” and “I can’t breathe” on patrol during a demonstration on Friday has been reprimanded by authorities, media reports said.

A clip of the officer who was in Yau Ma Tei in Kowloon was posted online, including the government-funded public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong’s (RTHK) Web site, in which he was seen making the comments in reference to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25 while in police custody, which sparked protests across the US.

The man was recorded saying “black lives matters” in English and “I can’t breathe” three times each and “this is not America” in the 20-second clip that was published on the RTHK Web site on the weekend.

Police were carrying out identity card checks of the crowd at the time, media reports said.

A Hong Kong police spokeswoman told the South China Morning Post the officer had been reprimanded over the incident.

“The officer has been rebuked and reminded to always present himself professionally and enhance his sensitivity,” the spokeswoman told the paper. “Disciplinary action may ensue depending on the investigation result.”

A crowd had gathered in Yau Ma Tei as part of protests to mark the first anniversary of tear gas being fired during protests last year.