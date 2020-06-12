The Turkish parliament on Wednesday passed a controversial bill giving neighborhood patrols greater powers, with critics accusing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of wanting to build a loyal “militia.”
The new law gives “nightwatchmen,” who walk the streets at night to report burglaries and disturbances, almost the same powers as police, as they have been permitted to carry firearms, and have the power to stop and search people.
With more than 28,000 members, the nightwatchmen institution — which is attached to the Turkish Ministry of the Interior and dates back more than 100 years — has grown since an attempted coup against Erdogan in July 2016.
Debate over the bill triggered heated exchanges in parliament, with deputies even coming to blows during a session on Tuesday.
Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, which put forward the bill, says that the new rules enable nightwatchmen to more effectively help law enforcement by thwarting burglaries and preventing assaults.
In old Turkish films, the guards are portrayed as benevolent uncles patrolling the streets with a whistle between their lips, on the lookout for troublemakers, but the opposition accused Erdogan of setting up a loyal armed force.
“They are using the institution of nightwatchmen to set up a militia,” Mahir Polat from the main opposition Republican People’s Party said on Tuesday, adding that police should be reinforced if needed.
BORDER TENSIONS: Two groups run by defectors that have been sending leaflets and bottles of rice by balloon to the North face prosecution in Seoul The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking a leading role in a new, more hardline pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother’s assistant. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo-jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics. During the 2018-2019 flurry of international diplomacy, Kim Yo-jong garnered global attention by leading a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Later, she was often seen dashing about to make sure everything went well
In this era of social distancing and depressing news, we could all do with a good hug. Now scientists have analyzed what makes the perfect cuddle — do not squeeze too tight. A team from Japan’s Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared with from parents. By monitoring the heart rate of the infant and using pressure sensors on the adult’s hand, the researchers assessed the baby’s reaction to just being held, a hug with medium pressure and what they called a “tight hug.” The results, published in the journal
RALLYING A DEFENSE: Former envoys wrote an op-ed piece defending Anna Lindstedt, who was removed for attempting to free Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai in China Sweden’s former ambassador to Beijing goes on trial in Stockholm on Friday for allegedly overstepping her mandate by trying to negotiate the release of a Chinese-Swedish dissident held in China. Anna Lindstedt is accused of brokering an unauthorized meeting during her time as ambassador to free publisher Gui Minhai (桂民海). Lindstedt — a veteran envoy who had previously represented Sweden in both Vietnam and Mexico, and acted as Sweden’s chief negotiator at the 2015 climate summit in Paris — has denied the charges. Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book
Malaysia’s new government would not be willing to accept even compensation of US$3 billion from Goldman Sachs in a settlement over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, the country’s finance minister told reporters, ruling out a figure that is far higher than the bank offered last year. The Southeast Asian nation has charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling US$6.5 billion that the US bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Malaysian Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who joined the three-month-old government from the corporate world, said