Canada last year sold a record amount of military hardware to Saudi Arabia, despite sharply criticizing its poor human rights record and placing a moratorium on any new exports to the kingdom.
Newly released figures show that Canada last year sold nearly C$3 billion (US$2.2 billion) of military equipment to Saudi Arabia — more than double the total of the previous year, the Globe and Mail reported.
The bulk of the exports were light armored vehicles, part of a C$14.8 billion deal with Saudi Arabia.
The record figures come despite a moratorium on export permits following the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi and mounting civilian deaths from the war in Yemen.
However, the ban on new permits appears to not have affected existing contracts.
“I struggle to know what ‘moratorium’ means to this government, because to me, when there’s a moratorium on something, you can’t increase the sales of that thing — and exactly that seems to have happened,” Wayamo Foundation deputy director Mark Kersten said.
Canada also exported more than 30 large-caliber artillery systems and 152 heavy machine guns to Saudi Arabia.
The multibillion-dollar arms deal with the kingdom was initiated under a previous Canadian government in 2014, but continued under Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
At the time it was signed, it was the largest export deal in Canada’s history, making the country the second-largest arms exporter to the Middle East.
Rights groups, academics and policy advisers have long called on Trudeau to cancel the deal, and follow the example of Germany and Sweden, which both canceled arms contracts with Saudi Arabia following public outrage over Khashoggi’s murder.
Trudeau’s government has argued that Canada would incur billions of dollars in penalties if it tore up the contract.
