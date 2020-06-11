The death toll from an attack by militants on a village in northeast Nigeria has risen to 69, security sources and residents said yesterday.
Fighters believed to be from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction shot and ran over residents with vehicles in the assault on the remote village of Felo on Tuesday.
The death toll rose from 59 after 10 more bodies were discovered in the countryside around the herding community, the sources said.
Photo: AFP
“They actually killed 69 persons. More bodies were discovered scattered on the open expanse,” a senior military officer said.
Ibrahim Liman, a member of a government-backed anti-militant militia, provided the same overall figure.
“The bodies were strewn over a large area as the insurgents pursued their victims, shooting them and crushing them with their vehicles,” he said.
A community leader, who asked not to be named, said that the attackers had mown down the 69 “men and children” as they watched over their cattle at a watering hole outside the village.
“Our people were caught off guard by the gunmen who surrounded them,” the leader said. “It is an open field with nowhere to hide. They couldn’t escape; they couldn’t outrun the vehicles.”
Local leaders had earlier said that the attack was thought to be in reprisal for the killing of militants by a community self-defense group formed to stop cattle thefts.
Northeast Nigeria has been wracked by a decade-long Islamist insurgency that has left at least 36,000 dead and displaced about 2 million.
The ISWAP is a splinter faction that broke away from Boko Haram in 2016. It has intensified attacks against the military in the last two years, repeatedly carrying out deadly strikes against soldiers.
Over the past few months, there has been an increase in attacks on civilians blamed on the group.
The area where the latest attack took place, about 80km from regional capital Maiduguri, has been repeatedly targeted by the militants.
The authorities sent more than 100 militia and local hunters to help defend against the assaults.
In other news, the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health said that 50 percent to 60 percent of 979 “mysterious” deaths in Kano, the country’s second-largest city, were linked to COVID-19, with most happening in a single week in April.
Similar investigations are under way in eight other states that have reported unexplained deaths.
Additional reporting by the Guardian
RALLYING A DEFENSE: Former envoys wrote an op-ed piece defending Anna Lindstedt, who was removed for attempting to free Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai in China Sweden’s former ambassador to Beijing goes on trial in Stockholm on Friday for allegedly overstepping her mandate by trying to negotiate the release of a Chinese-Swedish dissident held in China. Anna Lindstedt is accused of brokering an unauthorized meeting during her time as ambassador to free publisher Gui Minhai (桂民海). Lindstedt — a veteran envoy who had previously represented Sweden in both Vietnam and Mexico, and acted as Sweden’s chief negotiator at the 2015 climate summit in Paris — has denied the charges. Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book
Malaysia’s new government would not be willing to accept even compensation of US$3 billion from Goldman Sachs in a settlement over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, the country’s finance minister told reporters, ruling out a figure that is far higher than the bank offered last year. The Southeast Asian nation has charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling US$6.5 billion that the US bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Malaysian Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who joined the three-month-old government from the corporate world, said
Hong Kong protester Crystal has yet to tell her parents that she has fled overseas to seek asylum in Canada, one of a growing number of residents choosing self-exile as Beijing tightens control. The 21-year-old student spent months on the front lines of the pro-democracy protests, which first exploded with huge marches in June last year and descended into increasingly violent battles with riot police as each month went by. A year on, she is waiting to hear if she would be granted refugee status on the other side of the world. “My friends and family don’t know about my situation,” she said,
‘SHARP INCREASE’: About 39 percent of people reported engaging in high-risk practices, including using bleach to clean food, as well as drinking or gargling it More than one-third of Americans misused cleaners and disinfectants to try to prevent infection by the novel coronavirus, according to a survey taken shortly after US President Donald Trump publicly asked whether injecting such products could treat COVID-19. Washing food with bleach, using household cleaning or disinfectant products on bare skin, and intentionally inhaling or ingesting these products were some of the most commonly reported “high-risk” practices in a May 4 online survey of 502 US adults, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Friday. The survey’s lead author said it was undertaken following a “sharp increase” in calls