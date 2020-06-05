Ousted US Department of State inspector general Steve Linick on Wednesday told members of three congressional committees that before he was abruptly fired, he was investigating US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s use of government resources as well as the secretary’s decision to approve a multibillion-dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia.
Democrats are investigating US President Donald Trump’s firing of Linick — one of several inspector generals he has recently ousted — and whether it was a retaliatory move.
Pompeo has said he recommended that Linick be terminated, but insisted it was not retribution.
Photo: AFP
Linick was an appointee of the administration of former US president Barack Obama, whose office had been critical of what it saw as political bias in the State Department’s current management, but had also taken issue with Democratic appointees.
US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Carolyn Maloney and Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a joint statement with other lawmakers that they still have many unanswered questions about the firing.
“Mr Linick confirmed that at the time he was removed as IG, his office was looking into two matters that directly touched on Secretary Pompeo’s conduct and that senior State Department officials were aware of his investigations,” the Democrats said.
They said that Linick testified that he was “shocked” when he was fired.
Their statement said Linick confirmed there was an ongoing investigation into “allegations of misuse of government resources by Secretary Pompeo and his wife.”
Linick said he had informed officials close to Pompeo of the investigation, including by requesting documents from his executive secretary, the Democrats said.
Pompeo told reporters after Linick was fired last month that he was unaware of any investigation into allegations that he might have mistreated staffers by instructing them to run personal errands for him and his wife — such as walking his dog and picking up dry cleaning and takeout food, thus the move could not have been retaliatory.
Pompeo did acknowledge then that he was aware of the probe into his decision last year to bypass congressional objections to approve an arms sale to Saudi Arabia, because he had answered written questions about it posed by Linick’s office, but he maintained he did not know the scope or scale of the investigation.
Linick confirmed that probe as well, and told the investigators his office had requested an interview with Pompeo, but that the secretary had refused.
The Democrats said Linick testified he had been pressured by US Undersecretary of State for Management Brian Bulatao, an old friend of Pompeo.
“Mr Linick testified that Mr Bulatao pressured him to act in ways that Mr Linick felt were inappropriate — including Bulatao telling Linick that the investigation into weapons sales to Saudi Arabia was not a matter for the IG to investigate,” the committees said.
Republicans questioned Linick on whether he had leaked data about sensitive investigations, which the administration has suggested played a part in his dismissal.
The Democrats said Linick rejected that explanation, saying it was “either misplaced or unfounded.”
In his opening statement, released before the interview and obtained by The Associated Press, Linick said he has “served without regard to politics” in his nearly three-decade career in public service and has always been committed to independent oversight.
CLOSELY TRACKED: A US officer said that the warplanes were watched as they flew from Russia by way of Iran and Syria to Libya and were photographed multiple times The US Africa Command flatly rejected Russian claims that Moscow did not deploy fighter jets to Libya, saying on Friday that the 14 aircraft flown in reflect Russia’s long-term goal to establish a foothold in the region that could threaten NATO allies. US Brigadier General Gregory Hadfield, deputy director of intelligence, said that the US tracked the MiG-29s and Su-24 fighter bombers flown in by Russian military, passing through Iran and Syria before landing at Libya’s al-Jufra air base. The base is the main forward airfield for Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army, which has been waging an
‘SACRIFICED’: Hu Weifeng became the sixth doctor to die from COVID-19 at Wuhan Central Hospital, where calls to raise the alarm over the virus were suppressed The death of a Chinese doctor at Wuhan’s “whistle-blower hospital” has prompted a wave of anger at hospital authorities for not protecting front-line health workers in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hu Weifeng (胡衛鋒), 42, a urologist at Wuhan Central Hospital where the whistle-blower ophthalmologist Li Wenliang (李文亮) worked, died of the virus on Tuesday after a four-month battle. Hu is the sixth doctor from his hospital killed by the virus. Another doctor who spoke out, Ai Fen (艾芬), said that authorities told hospital staff not to wear protective gear so as not to cause panic and reprimanded her for “harming
Singapore’s otters, long adored by the city-state’s nature lovers, are popping up in unexpected places during the COVID-19 lockdown, but their antics have angered some and even sparked calls for a cull. With the streets empty, the creatures have been spotted hanging out by a shopping center, scampering through the lobby of a hospital and even feasting on pricey fish stolen from a pond. While many think of tiny Singapore as a densely populated concrete jungle, it is also relatively green for a busy Asian city, and has patches of rainforest, fairly clean waterways and abundant wildlife. There are estimated to be about
Indonesian officials are forcing people who break social distancing rules to recite Koran verses, stay in “haunted” houses and submit to public shaming on social media as the country battles to contain surging novel coronavirus infections. The Southeast Asian archipelago began deploying about 340,000 troops across two dozen cities to oversee enforcement of measures aimed at halting transmission of the disease, such as wearing masks in public. However, provincial leaders are buttressing these efforts with their own zealous campaigns to fight the coronavirus. Police in western Bengkulu Province have assembled a 40-person squad to find lockdown scofflaws and force them to wear