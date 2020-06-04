British lawmakers are to return to parliament after a government motion was passed to prevent the resumption of virtual voting, despite what one lawmaker called “absurd” scenes of a kilometer-long conga line of politicians trying to vote.
The 527 lawmakers snaked through Westminster halls and courtyards for an hour and 23 minutes to vote on the proposal by British House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, which was carried by 261 votes to 163.
It incited a furious reaction from many lawmakers, including black and ethnic minority (BAME) politicians and those who are shielding themselves at home to protect against COVID-19.
Photo: AFP
In a sombre moment in the debate that preceded the vote, House of Commons Shadow Leader Valerie Vaz launched a blistering attack on the government, asking what “risk assessment” the government had done for BAME lawmakers and workers in the parliament buildings.
“We are twice as likely to die,” she said. “Please stop peddling the myth that we only work when we are here [in the House of Commons].”
Since April 21 a virtual parliament has allowed lawmakers to vote online or using their phones instead of cramming into backrooms in the House of Commons which divide the “ayes” from the “noes.”
Yet Tuesday’s first physically distanced voting demonstrated how the system risked being choked, despite Rees-Mogg saying that it would be better for democracy.
British Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Jonathan Reynolds described the system as “genius level stuff,” while Labour Party lawmaker Neil Coyle asked if there were any “cat shepherds” in Westminster to move the line through quickly.
“Queue two doesn’t even begin in courtyard. Welcome to what Johnson and Mogg think is acceptable for a 21st century modern democracy,” Coyle wrote on Twitter, photographing the line weaving its way through the parliamentary building, through the lawned courtyard and the underground secure passage to the Portcullis House atrium, where it ended.
“Government should be wholly embarrassed,” he added.
Scottish National Party lawmaker Stewart McDonald said that it was “absurd,” quipping that it might give the Conservatives “a practice run for the long airport queues post-Brexit.”
He also complained that some lawmakers were not heeding social distancing.
In a partial climbdown, Rees-Mogg said that he would put forward a second motion yesterday to allow the hybrid parliament to continue to allow lawmakers to attend debates virtually.
However, while he did not rule out a virtual or proxy vote, there were no plans to allow lawmakers who could not attend the house on medical grounds to have a vote on legislation.
He said that there would be a “pairing” arrangement, ensuring each lawmaker unable to make the vote because of shielding issues to be matched by a non-voting government lawmaker.
However, he faced an immediate backlash, with lawmakers living hundreds of kilometers from Westminster branding it “democracy for the elite.”
Liberal Democrat lawmaker Alistair Carmichael, who took 18 hours to get to Westminster because of flight restrictions, said that Rees-Mogg was giving a green light to a parliament for people “within driving distance of London.”
Rees-Mogg, who lives close to Westminster, questioned the democratic value of lawmakers who were voting on their phones or from their home offices.
“Voting while taking a sunny walk or watching television does democracy an injustice,” he said.
India has moved additional troops along its northern border as it prepares for an extended conflict with China, after several rounds of talks failed to ease tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. China has already placed about 5,000 soldiers and armored vehicles within its side of the disputed border in the Ladakh region, an Indian government official said, asking not to be identified, citing rules. India is adding a similar number of troops as well as artillery guns along the border to fend off the continuing incursions by the Chinese army, the official said. The standoff began on May 5, when troops clashed
CLOSELY TRACKED: A US officer said that the warplanes were watched as they flew from Russia by way of Iran and Syria to Libya and were photographed multiple times The US Africa Command flatly rejected Russian claims that Moscow did not deploy fighter jets to Libya, saying on Friday that the 14 aircraft flown in reflect Russia’s long-term goal to establish a foothold in the region that could threaten NATO allies. US Brigadier General Gregory Hadfield, deputy director of intelligence, said that the US tracked the MiG-29s and Su-24 fighter bombers flown in by Russian military, passing through Iran and Syria before landing at Libya’s al-Jufra air base. The base is the main forward airfield for Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army, which has been waging an
Singapore’s otters, long adored by the city-state’s nature lovers, are popping up in unexpected places during the COVID-19 lockdown, but their antics have angered some and even sparked calls for a cull. With the streets empty, the creatures have been spotted hanging out by a shopping center, scampering through the lobby of a hospital and even feasting on pricey fish stolen from a pond. While many think of tiny Singapore as a densely populated concrete jungle, it is also relatively green for a busy Asian city, and has patches of rainforest, fairly clean waterways and abundant wildlife. There are estimated to be about
Indonesian officials are forcing people who break social distancing rules to recite Koran verses, stay in “haunted” houses and submit to public shaming on social media as the country battles to contain surging novel coronavirus infections. The Southeast Asian archipelago began deploying about 340,000 troops across two dozen cities to oversee enforcement of measures aimed at halting transmission of the disease, such as wearing masks in public. However, provincial leaders are buttressing these efforts with their own zealous campaigns to fight the coronavirus. Police in western Bengkulu Province have assembled a 40-person squad to find lockdown scofflaws and force them to wear