Virus Outbreak: Lawmakers wait in 'absurd' line to vote on virtual voting

British lawmakers are to return to parliament after a government motion was passed to prevent the resumption of virtual voting, despite what one lawmaker called “absurd” scenes of a kilometer-long conga line of politicians trying to vote.

The 527 lawmakers snaked through Westminster halls and courtyards for an hour and 23 minutes to vote on the proposal by British House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, which was carried by 261 votes to 163.

It incited a furious reaction from many lawmakers, including black and ethnic minority (BAME) politicians and those who are shielding themselves at home to protect against COVID-19.

In a sombre moment in the debate that preceded the vote, House of Commons Shadow Leader Valerie Vaz launched a blistering attack on the government, asking what “risk assessment” the government had done for BAME lawmakers and workers in the parliament buildings.

“We are twice as likely to die,” she said. “Please stop peddling the myth that we only work when we are here [in the House of Commons].”

Since April 21 a virtual parliament has allowed lawmakers to vote online or using their phones instead of cramming into backrooms in the House of Commons which divide the “ayes” from the “noes.”

Yet Tuesday’s first physically distanced voting demonstrated how the system risked being choked, despite Rees-Mogg saying that it would be better for democracy.

British Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Jonathan Reynolds described the system as “genius level stuff,” while Labour Party lawmaker Neil Coyle asked if there were any “cat shepherds” in Westminster to move the line through quickly.

“Queue two doesn’t even begin in courtyard. Welcome to what Johnson and Mogg think is acceptable for a 21st century modern democracy,” Coyle wrote on Twitter, photographing the line weaving its way through the parliamentary building, through the lawned courtyard and the underground secure passage to the Portcullis House atrium, where it ended.

“Government should be wholly embarrassed,” he added.

Scottish National Party lawmaker Stewart McDonald said that it was “absurd,” quipping that it might give the Conservatives “a practice run for the long airport queues post-Brexit.”

He also complained that some lawmakers were not heeding social distancing.

In a partial climbdown, Rees-Mogg said that he would put forward a second motion yesterday to allow the hybrid parliament to continue to allow lawmakers to attend debates virtually.

However, while he did not rule out a virtual or proxy vote, there were no plans to allow lawmakers who could not attend the house on medical grounds to have a vote on legislation.

He said that there would be a “pairing” arrangement, ensuring each lawmaker unable to make the vote because of shielding issues to be matched by a non-voting government lawmaker.

However, he faced an immediate backlash, with lawmakers living hundreds of kilometers from Westminster branding it “democracy for the elite.”

Liberal Democrat lawmaker Alistair Carmichael, who took 18 hours to get to Westminster because of flight restrictions, said that Rees-Mogg was giving a green light to a parliament for people “within driving distance of London.”

Rees-Mogg, who lives close to Westminster, questioned the democratic value of lawmakers who were voting on their phones or from their home offices.

“Voting while taking a sunny walk or watching television does democracy an injustice,” he said.