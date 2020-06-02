Artist Christo dies, aged 84

AFP, SOFIA





The artist known as Christo, who made his name transforming landmarks, such as Germany’s Reichstag, by covering them with reams of cloth, died on Sunday, aged 84, his official Facebook page announced.

Christo Vladimirov Javacheff died of natural causes at his home in New York City, it said.

The Bulgarian-born artist worked in collaboration with his wife of 51 years, Jeanne-Claude, until her death in 2009.

People walk on June 18, 2016, on the monumental installation The Floating Piers by artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff on Iseo Lake, Italy. Photo: AFP

Their large-scale productions would take years of preparation and were costly to erect; but they were mostly ephemeral, coming down after just weeks or months.

“Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming up what seemed impossible, but realizing it,” a statement from his office said.

“Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s artwork brought people together in shared experiences across the globe, and their work lives on in our hearts and memories,” it said.

In accordance with Christo’s wishes, a work in progress — l’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped — would be completed, it added.

The event is now scheduled to be shown from Sept. 18 next year, having been postponed from this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Born on June 13, 1935, in Gabrovo, Bulgaria, Christo left his home country in 1957, living briefly in several countries before arriving in Paris, where he met his future wife, a fellow artist.

However, in their subsequent collaborations, he was credited more as the artist and Jeanne-Claude as the organizer.

“This is not the work of Christo; it’s the work of Christo and Jeanne-Claude,” she would say.

To finance their massive, ambitious projects and thus maintain their artistic freedom, the couple would sell their preparatory work, including collages and drawings, at exorbitant prices.

Next year’s work in Paris is to be accompanied by an exhibition at the city’s Centre Pompidou about their time in the city. That show is due to start next month and run until the end of October.

A statement sent to Agence France-Presse by the Centre Pompidou on Sunday paid tribute to the artist as an “enchanter” who was “essential to the history of art of our time.”

“Christo was a great artist, capable of giving new depth to our everyday,” Centre Pompidou president Serge Lasvignes said.

The center had worked “passionately” with Christo’s team to put the exhibition together in parallel with the Arc de Triomphe project, center director Bernard Blistene said.

“Let the exhibition that we will be opening on July 1 pay tribute to this exceptional body of work, bestriding all disciplines and so essential to the history of art of our time,” he added.

The exhibition is to focus on the time Christo and his wife spent in Paris — 1958 to 1964 — during which they developed their signature style.

As well as the German Reichstag, another of their major projects was wrapping the Pont Neuf, Paris’ oldest bridge, in 1985.

Sunday’s statement from Christo’s office concluded: “In a 1958 letter Christo wrote: ‘Beauty, science and art will always triumph.’ We hold those words closely today.”