Two New Zealand hikers survived 19 days in a rugged national park — home to the shooting location for the “Mines of Moria” in the Lord of the Rings films — drinking puddle water to stay alive, they said yesterday.
Dion Reynolds and Jessica O’Connor, both 23, set off on a five-day camping trip in Kahurangi National Park on the South Island on May 8, but became disorientated in heavy fog.
A military helicopter rescued them on Wednesday after a huge search operation in the area. The pair had only minor injuries suffered during falls as they desperately searched for water, with Reynolds twisting his ankle and O’Connor wrenching her back.
Reynolds said they became lost in fog that lasted three days, and boiled water from “a little rocky puddle” to drink as their food supplies dwindled.
“We were very lost at this point,” he told Radio New Zealand, saying they eventually decided to make camp and “wait out our injuries.”
“It was 13 days with no food, but the saving grace was that two minutes’ walk across the gully was a fresh mossy stream that was nice and clean for us to drink — that’s what kept up alive,” he said.
He said a helicopter flew within 50m at one point, but failed to spot them, prompting the pair to light a fire to signal future searchers. The tactic paid off about a week later, when another helicopter saw the column of smoke and found them.
While the two experienced hikers never gave up hope, Reynolds said it was difficult at time to remain optimistic.
“It was a surreal experience, trying to keep positive and keep hope up,” he said.
“Jess and I would wake up in the morning and say: ‘If it’s not today [rescue], it’s tomorrow.’ We were lifting each other and we’d make sure neither of us was going to break down,” he said.
He said one of the helicopter crew gave him a snack as they flew out of the wilderness, describing it as “the best chocolate bar I’ve ever had in my life.”
VULNERABLE: Many women do not report sexual harassment by their landlord over fears they could lose the roof over their head, an expert said A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as COVID-19 lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said. A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the US found that 13 percent had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the pandemic. “If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out,” one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the alliance in an podcast on its Web site. “As a single
‘OBVIOUS DIFFERENCE’: The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been researching bat coronaviruses to trace the SARS pathogen, which is 80 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2 The Chinese virology institute in the city where COVID-19 first emerged has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new contagion wreaking havoc around the world, its director has said. Scientists think COVID-19 — which first emerged in Wuhan and has killed more than 340,000 people worldwide — originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal. However, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told state broadcaster China Global Television Network that claims made by US President Donald Trump and others that the novel coronavirus could have escaped from the facility were
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES? An institute of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and a company are to be sanctioned over ‘human rights violations and abuses’ The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it would sanction a Chinese government institute and eight companies over alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. “These nine parties are complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the department said in a statement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science and Aksu Huafu Textiles Co are to be sanctioned “for
SPACE RACE: The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp mission aims to land a robotic rover and put a probe into orbit around the planet China is targeting a July launch for its ambitious Mars mission, which includes landing a remote-controlled robot on the surface of the Red Planet, the company in charge of the project has said. Beijing has invested billions of dollars in its space program in an effort to catch up with its rival, the US, and affirm its status as a major world power. The Mars mission is among a number of new space projects China is pursuing, including putting Chinese astronauts on the moon and having a space station by 2022. Beijing had been planning the Mars mission for some time this year,