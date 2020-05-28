Victims of Australia’s catastrophic bushfires are still living in tents, garages and makeshift shelters months after the blazes ended, with efforts to rebuild their lives hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inside a small tin shed on Australia’s southeast coast, a family of six takes refuge from the cold as the southern hemisphere winter begins to bite.
The structure — chock-full of toys and beds — has been home to 51-year-old Anita Lawrence and five of her children since February.
She had been in Tasmania when fires ripped through the area, torching materials ready to build a new home and new life for her family.
“Every single little thing disappeared,” she said, standing near trees blackened from the blazes.
Australia’s unprecedented bushfire crisis that scorched an area larger than most nations and displaced thousands put a rare spotlight on climate change in a rich, developed country.
The disaster sparked charity telethons, government promises of a quick recovery and donations from across the world.
Yet six months on and just six hours drive from hyper-affluent Sydney, scores of people such as Lawrence are still living in limbo.
“When you come back, and there’s so much destruction, everything is difficult,” she said.
Before the crisis, Lawrence had got by working a few days a week at the local school, teaching the children gardening.
During the months-long lockdown she survived on pension savings and struggled to homeschool her own children using a single computer connected to a mobile phone hotspot.
Now schools are going back and some help has arrived, in the form of a local man, David Crooke, and his crew, who have put together an extension for their dwelling.
It is temporary, but Lawrence now has a bathroom, heating and a bedroom until she can find a way to build a permanent home.
“Just to see a young boy see running water even, and a shower for the first time, that’s a big thing,” Crooke said.
His small team — hired by private donors — has been building shelters for those who would otherwise be destitute for months.
“There’s places that are completely wiped out — our next job we go to, the ladies have a little tent in a shipping container right now,” he said.
Crooke lost his home to the fires last year and spent the summer battling blazes.
Armed with four homemade water pumps, his team saved several homes as fires repeatedly hit the southern coast of New South Wales.
Help has slowed since global attention shifted from bushfires to the pandemic.
Since then Crooke has been camping out in increasingly harsh conditions — moving from property to property, and helping build shelters.
However, with aging equipment and a struggle to find materials, the physical and emotional toll was “flogging” the team, he said. “None of my crew have got really anything, you know, we’re week-to-week sort of guys, you rely on that paycheck big time.”
Help has slowed since global attention shifted from bushfires to the pandemic.
Mathew Hatcher said his warehouse in nearby Batemans Bay was once full of donated goods.
“We were churning along, a very well-oiled machine, then COVID hit, and it kind of stopped the donations,” said Hatcher, coordinator of South Coast Donations Logistics Team.
The virus had also meant many larger organizations had to pull out volunteers, leaving locals struggling through trauma without appropriate mental health support, he said.
With tourism effectively banned in the state until at least Monday next week, the area’s primary source of income and path to recovery has also been cut off.
Without a wage, it is almost impossible for local businesses to get a loan to finance rebuilding.
“This area is going to struggle financially for the long term,” Hatcher said.
VULNERABLE: Many women do not report sexual harassment by their landlord over fears they could lose the roof over their head, an expert said A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as COVID-19 lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said. A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the US found that 13 percent had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the pandemic. “If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out,” one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the alliance in an podcast on its Web site. “As a single
‘OBVIOUS DIFFERENCE’: The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been researching bat coronaviruses to trace the SARS pathogen, which is 80 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2 The Chinese virology institute in the city where COVID-19 first emerged has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new contagion wreaking havoc around the world, its director has said. Scientists think COVID-19 — which first emerged in Wuhan and has killed more than 340,000 people worldwide — originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal. However, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told state broadcaster China Global Television Network that claims made by US President Donald Trump and others that the novel coronavirus could have escaped from the facility were
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES? An institute of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and a company are to be sanctioned over ‘human rights violations and abuses’ The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it would sanction a Chinese government institute and eight companies over alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. “These nine parties are complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the department said in a statement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science and Aksu Huafu Textiles Co are to be sanctioned “for
Former US vice president Joe Biden on Friday said he “should not have been so cavalier” after he told a radio host that African Americans who back US President Donald Trump “ain’t black.” In a call with the US Black Chamber of Commerce that was added to his public schedule, Biden said he would never “take the African American community for granted.” “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background.” Biden faced criticism after his comments earlier on Friday on The Breakfast Club, a