Australians hurt by bushfires still struggle to get by

AFP, COBARGO, Australia





Victims of Australia’s catastrophic bushfires are still living in tents, garages and makeshift shelters months after the blazes ended, with efforts to rebuild their lives hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inside a small tin shed on Australia’s southeast coast, a family of six takes refuge from the cold as the southern hemisphere winter begins to bite.

The structure — chock-full of toys and beds — has been home to 51-year-old Anita Lawrence and five of her children since February.

She had been in Tasmania when fires ripped through the area, torching materials ready to build a new home and new life for her family.

“Every single little thing disappeared,” she said, standing near trees blackened from the blazes.

Australia’s unprecedented bushfire crisis that scorched an area larger than most nations and displaced thousands put a rare spotlight on climate change in a rich, developed country.

The disaster sparked charity telethons, government promises of a quick recovery and donations from across the world.

Yet six months on and just six hours drive from hyper-affluent Sydney, scores of people such as Lawrence are still living in limbo.

“When you come back, and there’s so much destruction, everything is difficult,” she said.

Before the crisis, Lawrence had got by working a few days a week at the local school, teaching the children gardening.

During the months-long lockdown she survived on pension savings and struggled to homeschool her own children using a single computer connected to a mobile phone hotspot.

Now schools are going back and some help has arrived, in the form of a local man, David Crooke, and his crew, who have put together an extension for their dwelling.

It is temporary, but Lawrence now has a bathroom, heating and a bedroom until she can find a way to build a permanent home.

“Just to see a young boy see running water even, and a shower for the first time, that’s a big thing,” Crooke said.

His small team — hired by private donors — has been building shelters for those who would otherwise be destitute for months.

“There’s places that are completely wiped out — our next job we go to, the ladies have a little tent in a shipping container right now,” he said.

Crooke lost his home to the fires last year and spent the summer battling blazes.

Armed with four homemade water pumps, his team saved several homes as fires repeatedly hit the southern coast of New South Wales.

Help has slowed since global attention shifted from bushfires to the pandemic.

Since then Crooke has been camping out in increasingly harsh conditions — moving from property to property, and helping build shelters.

However, with aging equipment and a struggle to find materials, the physical and emotional toll was “flogging” the team, he said. “None of my crew have got really anything, you know, we’re week-to-week sort of guys, you rely on that paycheck big time.”

Mathew Hatcher said his warehouse in nearby Batemans Bay was once full of donated goods.

“We were churning along, a very well-oiled machine, then COVID hit, and it kind of stopped the donations,” said Hatcher, coordinator of South Coast Donations Logistics Team.

The virus had also meant many larger organizations had to pull out volunteers, leaving locals struggling through trauma without appropriate mental health support, he said.

With tourism effectively banned in the state until at least Monday next week, the area’s primary source of income and path to recovery has also been cut off.

Without a wage, it is almost impossible for local businesses to get a loan to finance rebuilding.

“This area is going to struggle financially for the long term,” Hatcher said.