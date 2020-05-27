On the tarmac of a dark Hanoi street, motorbike taxi driver Pham Quoc Viet mops the bloodied knee of a fellow rider, one of the hundreds of traffic victims he has tended to in the chaotically congested Vietnamese capital.
By day, Pham, 33, works for Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab, scooting along the tree-lined boulevards and winding alleys of the city, but from 9:30pm to 1:30am, he is an unofficial emergency responder, a red flashing light secured to his handlebars as he patrols the streets on two wheels.
“When I first came to Hanoi to work, I thought about what I could do to help those I saw injured in accidents,” said Pham, who moved to the city in 2017.
Photo: AFP
The year before, he had been involved in a serious motorbike crash that saw him sprawled on the roadside, glimpsing passersby too afraid to come to his aid.
“I remember that desperate feeling when someone walks on by... I didn’t want anyone else to get into the same situation and feel abandoned,” he said.
There are 6 million motorbikes in Hanoi, their dominance and numbers so great that pedestrians struggle to cross roads and minor scrapes are an everyday hazard. Although more serious accidents are now relatively rare in the capital, victims often face a challenging wait for help, as congestion blocks the path of medics and fear of litigation prevents onlookers from offering a hand.
After starting his rescue work alone, Pham now has a team of close to 50 volunteers, most of whom work in Hanoi.
Two-thirds are ride-hailing drivers, but there are also engineers, mechanics and students who form a network of eyes on the ground and social media. Many of the team have been trained in first aid, largely by Pham at weekly sessions, and they keep each other up to date via Vietnamese messaging app Zalo.
Nguyen Le Giang, 34, who worked in a textile workshop before starting as a Grab bike driver three years ago, pushed her husband and mother to help around the house and with caring for her two children so she could join the nightly patrol.
“The first time I gave first aid I was a bit scared,” she said. “The man told me his foot was painful, but there was no blood and the bone wasn’t broken. He could not stand up or walk, though.”
“I hadn’t seen anything like that before so I had to make a video call to Viet,” she said.
Pham and his team are currently helping about 100 people a month, with each member spending up to US$2 daily on equipment such as bandages, usually about a 10th of their income.
Although Hanoi’s streets are once again bustling after a weeks-long social isolation order was lifted at the end of last month, ride-hailing drivers suffered considerably during the pandemic.
“We earned much less money... It was very difficult, but all of us have overcome it,” Pham said, adding that most continued to patrol and buy supplies, despite their reduced income.
And there was no discrimination when it came to who they treated.
“Some members asked me: ‘If the injured are not motorbike taxi drivers, why should we care about them?’ I told them: ‘Imagine those people were your relatives, your friends, would you still say that?’” he said.
‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’: Three US senators sent a letter to the US commerce secretary asking whether the project ‘takes into consideration national security requirements’ US Senator Chuck Schumer and two other Democratic colleagues have written to top US administration officials asking for details of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plan to build a US$12 billion fab in Arizona. Hsinchu-based TSMC on Thursday last week announced that it would build a plant to make 5 nanometer chips by 2024 that would have the capacity to produce 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker already has one chipmaking fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California. It said it planned to start construction in Arizona next year and
VULNERABLE: Many women do not report sexual harassment by their landlord over fears they could lose the roof over their head, an expert said A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as COVID-19 lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said. A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the US found that 13 percent had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the pandemic. “If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out,” one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the alliance in an podcast on its Web site. “As a single
MOM’S LONG CAMPAIGN: Mao Yin had been brought up in Mianyang, Sichuan Province, without any idea that he was the target of a decades-long, high-profile search A Chinese man who was stolen from his family as a toddler has been reunited with his parents after 32 years. Mao Yin (毛寅), then two-and-a-half years old, was snatched in 1988 when he was walking home from nursery with his father. His parents finally embraced him again on Monday in Xian, where he was born. After Mao vanished, his mother Li Jingzhi (李靜芝) quit her job and launched a decades-long search for her son, that included sending out more than 100,000 flyers and appearing on numerous TV shows. That long campaign helped 29 other families find their own missing children and made
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES? An institute of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and a company are to be sanctioned over ‘human rights violations and abuses’ The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it would sanction a Chinese government institute and eight companies over alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. “These nine parties are complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the department said in a statement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science and Aksu Huafu Textiles Co are to be sanctioned “for