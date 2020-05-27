Dozens of Australian journalists and news organizations are to go on trial in November for allegedly violating a gag order barring coverage of Cardinal George Pell’s sex crimes case, a judge said yesterday.
Rupert Murdoch’s Nationwide News and the former Fairfax group, now owned by broadcaster Nine, are among 12 companies facing contempt charges, along with 18 leading editors and reporters.
If convicted, the journalists face prison terms of up to five years and the media organizations fines of up to A$500,000 (US$328,000).
Photo: Reuters
The presiding judge issued the gag to prevent news of the court proceedings from prejudicing jurors in what was expected to be a second trial against Pell over his now-quashed conviction for child sex abuse.
The order meant Pell’s December 2018 conviction for allegedly abusing two choirboys in the 1990s could not be reported in Australia, including on the Internet.
Local media then ran cryptic articles complaining they were being prevented from reporting on a story of major public interest.
They were accused of breaching the order and “scandalizing the court” with those reports, even though they did not mention Pell or the charges involved.
The media outlets have vigorously disputed the charges.
The gag order was lifted early last year when prosecutors dropped further charges against Pell and he was subsequently acquitted of all charges by Australia’s top court last month.
Barrister Matt Collins, representing the media, told the court yesterday that the journalists “are very anxious for these matters to be resolved finally.”
“It’s been hanging over their heads for far too long,” he said.
Judge John Dixon said the case was getting “long in the tooth” and so should go to trial this year if possible, penciling in a “tentative” date of Nov. 9.
