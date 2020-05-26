The Southbank Centre, the UK’s largest arts and cultural organization, has warned that it would have used up its financial reserves by September, forcing its closure until April next year unless it gets further government support.
The centre, which puts on more than 3,500 events every year and is home to eight orchestras, revealed details of the crippling financial pressures it is facing as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
It said it was forecasting a best-case scenario of a ￡5 million (US$6.1 million) loss by the end of the 2020-2021 fiscal year. In getting there, it will have used up all its reserves, taken ￡4 million from the government’s furlough scheme, and spent its ￡19.2 million annual grant from Arts Council England “to effectively mothball the buildings.”
Photo: AFP
“There will be hardly any artistic activity throughout 2020/21, as to present anything like a normal range of events would have seen the losses rise to around ￡11m,” it said.
The venue would be able to host events with only a limited number of guests because of the restrictions necessitated by physical distancing.
The centre is the latest arts organization to warn of the existential threat to Britain’s world-leading cultural sector, with theater described as being “on the brink of total collapse.”
The government last week announced a taskforce led by philanthropist Neil Mendoza to advise on how the sector can set out on the road to recovery.
The Southbank Centre gets about 37 percent of its income from subsidy. The rest is earned from ticket sales, bar, cafe and restaurant income, and money from events such as conferences and graduations.
“The fact that none of that is happening makes us vulnerable,” said Gillian Moore, the centre’s director of music.
All concert halls, theatres, opera and dance companies are trying to model a temporary future with physical distancing rules. Few have yet come up with anything that makes economic sense.
“There is work being done on the safety of musicians on stage such as how far you need to be away from the bell of a trombone to be safe,” Moore said. “The capacity of the Royal Festival Hall is 2,700 and we reckon with social distancing we get could just under 800 people in. The economics of that are horrific.”
The Southbank Centre is home to orchestras including the London Philharmonic; the Arts Council Collection; the National Poetry Library; and a venue for festivals such as Meltdown, Women of the World and the London literature festival.
It is calling on the government to:
‧ Extend the furlough scheme beyond October for the cultural sector.
‧ Develop a “large-scale intervention” to support the arts sector as it navigates the crisis.
‧ Support self-employed artists and musicians who do not qualify for the current financial support schemes.
Southbank chief executive Elaine Bedell said the centre gets more than 4.45 million visitors every year.
THE ANSWER? The drug uses neutralizing antibodies produced by the human immune system, which the team isolated from the blood of 60 recovered patients A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to a halt. A drug being tested by scientists at Peking University could not only shorten the recovery time for those infected, but even offer short-term immunity from the coronavirus, researchers said. Sunney Xie (謝曉亮), director of the university’s Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, said that the drug had been successful in animal testing. “When we injected neutralizing antibodies into infected mice, after five days the viral load was reduced by a factor of 2,500,” Xie said. “That means this potential drug has [a]
‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’: Three US senators sent a letter to the US commerce secretary asking whether the project ‘takes into consideration national security requirements’ US Senator Chuck Schumer and two other Democratic colleagues have written to top US administration officials asking for details of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plan to build a US$12 billion fab in Arizona. Hsinchu-based TSMC on Thursday last week announced that it would build a plant to make 5 nanometer chips by 2024 that would have the capacity to produce 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker already has one chipmaking fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California. It said it planned to start construction in Arizona next year and
VULNERABLE: Many women do not report sexual harassment by their landlord over fears they could lose the roof over their head, an expert said A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as COVID-19 lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said. A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the US found that 13 percent had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the pandemic. “If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out,” one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the alliance in an podcast on its Web site. “As a single
MOM’S LONG CAMPAIGN: Mao Yin had been brought up in Mianyang, Sichuan Province, without any idea that he was the target of a decades-long, high-profile search A Chinese man who was stolen from his family as a toddler has been reunited with his parents after 32 years. Mao Yin (毛寅), then two-and-a-half years old, was snatched in 1988 when he was walking home from nursery with his father. His parents finally embraced him again on Monday in Xian, where he was born. After Mao vanished, his mother Li Jingzhi (李靜芝) quit her job and launched a decades-long search for her son, that included sending out more than 100,000 flyers and appearing on numerous TV shows. That long campaign helped 29 other families find their own missing children and made