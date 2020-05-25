When the airplane jolted violently, Mohammad Zubair thought it was turbulence. Then the pilot came on the intercom to warn that the landing could be “troublesome.”
Moments later, the Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed into a crowded neighborhood near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, killing 97 people, all of whom are believed to be passengers and crew members. Zubair was one of just two surviving passengers.
The only other survivor of the crash was Zafar Masood, a bank executive.
Photo: AFP
Only 21 of the bodies from Friday’s crash have been identified and most of them were badly burned, Sindh Provincial Health Ministry spokeswoman Meeran Yousaf said.
Eight people on the ground were injured. Three remained hospitalized and all residents are accounted for, she said.
The airplane crashed at 2:39pm in the poor and congested residential area known as Model Colony.
The aircraft destroyed or heavily damaged 18 homes, airline spokesman Abdullah Hafiz Khan said.
In a telephone interview from his hospital bed, Zubair, a mechanical engineer, said Flight PK8303 had taken off on time from the eastern city of Lahore at 1pm.
It was a smooth, uneventful flight until the aircraft began its descent near Karachi shortly before 3pm, he said.
The aircraft made three attempts to land, once seeming to almost land and then take off again, he added.
“Suddenly the plane jerked violently, once and then again,” Zubair said.
The aircraft turned and the pilot’s voice came over the intercom. They were experiencing engine trouble and the landing could be “troublesome,” the pilot said. That was the last thing Zubair remembered until he woke up in a scene of chaos.
“I saw so much smoke and fire. I heard people crying, children crying,” he said.
He crawled his way out of the smoke and rubble, and was eventually pulled from the ground and rushed into an ambulance.
“I’m very thankful to Allah for granting me a second life,” he said. “It is a miracle.”
Pakistan had only last week resumed domestic flights ahead of Eid-al Fitr.
Many of the passengers aboard the flight were families returning home for the holiday, Pakistani Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry said.
Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the airplane crash, this year has been a “catastrophe,” he said.
“What is most unfortunate and sad is whole families have died, whole families who were traveling together for the Eid holiday,” he told reporters.
Social media and local news reports said Zara Abid, an actor and an award-winning model, was among those killed. A senior banker, his wife and three young children were also reportedly killed.
Shabaz Hussein, whose mother died in the crash, told reporters that he identified her body at a local hospital and was waiting to take it away for burial.
The airliner plowed into the crowded Model Colony neighborhood as many of the men of the area were gathered at nearby mosques for weekly Friday prayers, perhaps explaining why the number of injured on the ground was just eight, mostly women and children.
“The men were praying at the nearby mosque, Masjid-e-Bilal, which is a hundred meters from where the plane crashed,” said resident Amir Chaudhry, whose sister was injured when the airliner crashed into the neighborhood.
Pakistan has been in a countrywide lockdown since the middle of March because of the coronavirus, and when flights resumed, every other seat was left vacant to promote social distancing.
Sindh Province, of which Karachi is the capital, is the epicenter of Pakistan’s outbreak, with nearly 20,000 of the country’s more than 54,000 cases. Pakistan has reported 1,133 deaths from COVID-19.
A transmission of the pilot’s final exchange with air traffic control, posted on the Web site LiveATC.net, indicated he had failed to land and was circling to make another attempt.
“We are proceeding direct, sir — we have lost engine,” the pilot said.
“Confirm your attempt on belly,” the air traffic controller said, offering a runway.
“Sir, mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday Pakistan 8303,” the pilot said before the transmission ended.
THE ANSWER? The drug uses neutralizing antibodies produced by the human immune system, which the team isolated from the blood of 60 recovered patients A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to a halt. A drug being tested by scientists at Peking University could not only shorten the recovery time for those infected, but even offer short-term immunity from the coronavirus, researchers said. Sunney Xie (謝曉亮), director of the university’s Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, said that the drug had been successful in animal testing. “When we injected neutralizing antibodies into infected mice, after five days the viral load was reduced by a factor of 2,500,” Xie said. “That means this potential drug has [a]
It was a much-anticipated milestone likely hastened by COVID-19: New Zealand has reached a population of 5 million people, after citizens and residents rushed home when borders began to close due to the pandemic. New Zealand grew from 4 million to 5 million in 17 years, the quickest rate of growth in the nation’s modern history, Statistics New Zealand said. Migration has been the chief driver for the population of the island-nation, which increased by half a million people in the past six years alone. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused unusual international travel and migration patterns in recent months,” Statistics New
‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’: Three US senators sent a letter to the US commerce secretary asking whether the project ‘takes into consideration national security requirements’ US Senator Chuck Schumer and two other Democratic colleagues have written to top US administration officials asking for details of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plan to build a US$12 billion fab in Arizona. Hsinchu-based TSMC on Thursday last week announced that it would build a plant to make 5 nanometer chips by 2024 that would have the capacity to produce 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker already has one chipmaking fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California. It said it planned to start construction in Arizona next year and
MOM’S LONG CAMPAIGN: Mao Yin had been brought up in Mianyang, Sichuan Province, without any idea that he was the target of a decades-long, high-profile search A Chinese man who was stolen from his family as a toddler has been reunited with his parents after 32 years. Mao Yin (毛寅), then two-and-a-half years old, was snatched in 1988 when he was walking home from nursery with his father. His parents finally embraced him again on Monday in Xian, where he was born. After Mao vanished, his mother Li Jingzhi (李靜芝) quit her job and launched a decades-long search for her son, that included sending out more than 100,000 flyers and appearing on numerous TV shows. That long campaign helped 29 other families find their own missing children and made