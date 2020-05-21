Norma McCorvey, the woman known as “Jane Roe” in the landmark 1973 US Supreme Court Roe v Wade ruling legalizing abortion, said that she was lying when she switched to support the anti-abortion movement, and had been paid to do so.
In a new documentary, made before her death in 2017 and due to be broadcast tomorrow, McCorvey makes what she calls a “deathbed confession.”
“I took their money and they took me out in front of the cameras and told me what to say,” she says on camera. “I did it well too. I am a good actress. Of course, I’m not acting now.”
Photo: Reuters
“If a young woman wants to have an abortion, that’s no skin off my ass. That’s why they call it choice,” she added.
AKA Jane Roe is to be broadcast on the FX cable channel in the US tomorrow, but was made available to television journalists in advance.
It traces McCorvey’s troubled youth, how she became the poster child of abortion rights and her about-face in the 1990s when she announced she was baptized as a born-again Christian and campaigned against abortion.
The documentary was filmed in the last months of her life before she died at the age of 69 in 2017 in Texas.
The 1973 Supreme Court ruling has for decades been the focus of a divisive political, legal and moral debate.
The Reverend Robert Schenck, one of the evangelical pastors who worked with McCorvey after her conversion to Christianity in the mid-1990s, looked stunned as he was shown her interview as part of the documentary.
Schenck said that the anti-abortion movement had exploited her weaknesses for its own ends and acknowledged she had been paid for her appearances on the movement’s behalf.
“What we did with Norma was highly unethical,” Schenck said in the documentary. “The jig is up.”
In a separate blog post on Tuesday, Schenck said he hoped people would watch AKA Jane Roe.
“You’ll see me express profound regret for how movement leaders [like me] mistreated Norma,” he wrote in the blog.
“Her name and photo would command some of the largest windfalls of dollars for my group and many others, but the money we gave her was modest. More than once, I tried to make up for it with an added check, but it was never fair,” he said.
The US on Thursday renewed calls on China to free a Tibetan identified 25 years ago as the Panchen Lama and warned Beijing not to see the episode as a model for handling the Dalai Lama’s succession. On May 14, 1995, the exiled Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate with a wide global following, recognized six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second-most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school. The boy was taken into custody three days later and has not been seen since, with human rights groups calling him the world’s youngest political prisoner. “We continue to
ZERO DEATHS: The pilot for Vietnam Airlines tested positive in March and is now on life support, with experts saying the only way to save him is via a lung transplant Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier. Through aggressive testing and a mass, centralized quarantine program, the Southeast Asian nation has kept its tally of novel coronavirus cases to just 288 and has reported no deaths. Little expense has been spared to try save the life of the 43-year-old man, identified only as “Patient 91,” who caught the coronavirus at a bar in the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of March, state media reported. More than
Masks were rare and social distances varied, but the human chain spread out, as protestors in Oslo braved the risk of COVID-19 infection in a last-ditch bid to save a building adorned by Spanish master painter Pablo Picasso. Damaged in right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik’s July 2011 attacks, the “Y Block,” a government building complex named for its shape and completed in 1969, is to be demolished soon. On its grey cement walls are two Picasso drawings, sandblasted by Norwegian artist Carl Nesjar, who collaborated with the Spaniard. On the facade facing the street, The Fishermen depicts three men hauling their oversized catch
The Calgary Zoo is to return two giant pandas on loan from China because a scarcity of flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused problems with getting enough fresh bamboo to feed them. Er Shun and Da Mao arrived in Calgary in 2018 after spending five years at the Toronto Zoo and were to remain in the Alberta city until 2023. Calgary Zoo president Clement Lanthier on Thursday said that the facility spent months trying to overcome transportation barriers to acquire fresh bamboo and decided that it is best for the animals to be in China, where their main food source