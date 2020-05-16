The planned inauguration on Thursday of a unity government headed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been postponed until tomorrow, an official statement said, after last-minute wrangling over Cabinet appointments.
Under a coalition agreement with his former election rival, Israeli Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz, Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for 18 months before being replaced by the former armed forces chief.
Their power-sharing deal ends more than a year of political deadlock in which three inconclusive elections were held and Netanyahu was indicted in three criminal cases on corruption charges that he denies.
Gantz agreed to delay the government’s swearing-in ceremony to give Netanyahu more time to allocate Cabinet posts to members of his Likud party, a joint statement said.
Their pact split Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party.
He cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for reneging on campaign promises not to partner with a prime minister under a corruption cloud.
The unity agreement would leave Netanyahu in power throughout a trial due to begin on May 24, the first such proceedings against a sitting Israeli prime minister, enabling him to maintain a powerful public pulpit in fighting back against what he has termed a political witch hunt.
It also opens the way for the right-wing Netanyahu to move ahead with a pledged de facto annexation of territory in the occupied West Bank — land that the Palestinians seek for a state, but that Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.
Netanyahu has set July 1 as a starting point for Cabinet discussions on his plan to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, but has given no stated deadline for implementing the move.
Annexation, vehemently opposed by the Palestinians who have urged international sanctions against Israel in response, would be certain to heighten tensions in the West Bank and Gaza, which could ignite violence and draw international outrage.
On an eight-hour visit to Israel on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview with the Israel Hayom newspaper that West Bank territorial steps were an Israeli decision that Netanyahu had a right to make.
However, the issue is complex and requires coordination with Washington, Pompeo said.
The White House has formed a joint team with Israel to map out new territorial lines in the West Bank under a Middle East peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump in January.
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart. The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added,
NORTHEASTERN LOCKDOWN: Stay-at-home orders and travel bans were imposed in Shulan after three new cases were confirmed, leading Jilin Province to raise its emergency alert level China yesterday reported a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Wuhan after a month without fresh infections at the pandemic’s global epicenter, as a northeastern city was placed under lockdown. The cases added to fears China could be facing a new wave of infections, even as restrictions continued to ease in some other parts of the country. Five new infections were confirmed in one residential district of Wuhan, which emerged from lockdown about four weeks ago. Authorities also issued stay-at-home orders and travel bans in Shulan, a city of about 670,000 people in northeastern Jilin Province, after three new infections were confirmed there. The
’MASSIVE EXERCISE’: Local authorities are using police and paramilitaries to keep people at home as Ahmedabad became a major concern amid a spike in infections Drones yesterday hovered over the pandemic-stricken Indian city of Ahmedabad spraying disinfectant on the streets, hours after security forces clashed with residents who flouted a toughened COVID-19 lockdown. The city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities as they battle a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases across India. Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide and just under 10 percent of cases registered. Other cities in Gujarat State have also been badly hit. Drones sprayed from the air while fire engines and other city vehicles toured the empty streets sending out clouds of cleaning