More than 150,000 people yesterday were riding out a weakening typhoon in emergency shelters in the Philippines after a mass evacuation that was complicated and slowed by the COVD-19 pandemic.
Typhoon Vongfong has weakened after slamming ashore into Eastern Samar province on Thursday and was blowing northwestward toward the populous northern island of Luzon, government forecasters said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage as authorities surveyed regions where the typhoon passed.
Photo: AFP
The typhoon’s maximum sustained wind had weakened to 125kph with gusts of 165kph, but it remained dangerous especially in coastal and low-lying villages, forecasters said, adding that Vongfong was expected to blow out of the country’s north tomorrow.
In the northeastern Bicol region, more than 145,000 villagers have fled or were moved by disaster response teams to dozens of emergency shelters, mostly school buildings, Philippine Office of Civil Defense Director Claudio Yucot said.
Thousands more were evacuated to safety in the outlying provinces of Samar, where the typhoon first blew over, officials said.
Unlike before, rescuers and volunteers needed to wear masks and protective suits before deployment and could not transport villagers to emergency shelters in large numbers as a safeguard against COVID-19, Yucot said.
“Our ease of movement has been limited by COVID-19,” Yucot said by telephone from Albay province in the Bicol region, which has had dozens of COVID-19 infections, including four deaths, and remains under quarantine. “In the evacuation centers, there are more challenges.”
In an evacuation room, which could shelter up to 40 families before, only four families could be accommodated as a safeguard against infections — and the occupants should know each other and were required to report any infected villager, Yucot added.
The coast guard said that more than 600 cargo truck drivers and workers were stranded due to the suspension of sea travel in several eastern ports, where 340 cargo ships were barred from leaving due to the typhoon.
All were required to wear protective masks and prohibited from mingling.
The typhoon hit as the Philippines struggles to deal with coronavirus outbreaks, largely with a lockdown in Luzon that is to be eased this weekend, except in Metro Manila and two other high-risk areas.
The rest of the country is to be placed in less restrictive quarantine, and crucial businesses are to partially reopen next week.
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart. The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added,
NORTHEASTERN LOCKDOWN: Stay-at-home orders and travel bans were imposed in Shulan after three new cases were confirmed, leading Jilin Province to raise its emergency alert level China yesterday reported a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Wuhan after a month without fresh infections at the pandemic’s global epicenter, as a northeastern city was placed under lockdown. The cases added to fears China could be facing a new wave of infections, even as restrictions continued to ease in some other parts of the country. Five new infections were confirmed in one residential district of Wuhan, which emerged from lockdown about four weeks ago. Authorities also issued stay-at-home orders and travel bans in Shulan, a city of about 670,000 people in northeastern Jilin Province, after three new infections were confirmed there. The
’MASSIVE EXERCISE’: Local authorities are using police and paramilitaries to keep people at home as Ahmedabad became a major concern amid a spike in infections Drones yesterday hovered over the pandemic-stricken Indian city of Ahmedabad spraying disinfectant on the streets, hours after security forces clashed with residents who flouted a toughened COVID-19 lockdown. The city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities as they battle a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases across India. Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide and just under 10 percent of cases registered. Other cities in Gujarat State have also been badly hit. Drones sprayed from the air while fire engines and other city vehicles toured the empty streets sending out clouds of cleaning