The German government yesterday said that it was banning all activities of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Germany, calling it a “Shiite terrorist organization.”
German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer “has today banned the operation” of the group in Germany, his spokesman wrote on the ministry’s Twitter account.
Raids were taking place in several places across the country, the spokesman wrote.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Dozens of police and special forces stormed mosques and community centers linked to Hezbollah in Bremen, Berlin, Dortmund, Muenster and Recklinghausen in the early hours of the morning, German media reported.
“Even in times of crisis, the rule of law is upheld,” the spokesman tweeted.
Although Hezbollah has no official presence in Germany, security forces say that its members use the country as a safe haven and to raise funds, including through criminal activities.
Like the EU, Germany had until now only outlawed Hezbollah’s military wing, while tolerating its political wing.
Israel yesterday applauded Germany’s decision, calling it a “a significant step in the global fight against terrorism.”
Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz hailed the move as a “very important decision.”
“I call on other European countries as well as the European Union to do the same,” Katz said in a statement.
The US and Israel have long designated Hezbollah as a terrorist group and urged allies to follow suit.
Britain outlawed Hezbollah’s political wing last year, making membership of the Shiite movement or inviting support for it a crime.
The British decision followed outrage over the display of the Hezbollah flag, which features a Kalashnikov assault rifle, at pro-Palestinian demonstrations in London.
The mood began shifting in Germany, too, with the Bundestag in December last year passing a resolution to ban the group from operating in Germany altogether.
Among other things, today’s ban means that the group’s supporters would no longer be allowed to wave Hezbollah flags at marches in Germany.
Hezbollah, which backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the nation’s civil war, is seen by Israel as an Iranian proxy, seeking to extend the Islamic republic’s military reach to the Jewish state’s northern border.
Israeli warplanes have carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria over the past few years against what Israel says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.
Hezbollah was established in 1982 during the civil war in Lebanon.
It is now a major political party in the country, where it holds a majority in parliament along with its allies.
Israel and Hezbollah also fought a war in 2006.
Thousands across Australia and New Zealand yesterday honored their countries’ military personnel in private ceremonies held in driveways and on balconies, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced most traditional ANZAC Day memorials to be canceled for the first time in decades. Crowds typically gather at dawn services on April 25 to commemorate the bloody battle on the Gallipoli Peninsula in today’s Turkey during World War I, which in the past few decades has become one of the most important national occasions in Australia and New Zealand. However, with public gatherings banned to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, people were asked to
UNITED STATES Alzheimer’s drug to be tested A Chinese drugmaker has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to start clinical trials in the country for a breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug as it seeks global validation for the controversial therapy. Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical got clearance on April 8 for the US part of a global trial that seeks to enroll more than 2,000 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s across North America, Europe and Asia, the company said yesterday. The drug aims to readjust the microbiome in the gut, which Green Valley has said ultimately leads to reduced neuron inflammation in the brain,
About 300,000 masks sent to pregnant women in Japan as part of a government handout have been found to be faulty, media reports said, the latest in a string of complaints about how the government has dealt with the pandemic. The efforts of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government to distribute protective cloth masks in its fight against COVID-19 have been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains in a number of the masks handed out so far. Just days after it began supplying every household with two washable masks at a total cost of US$430 million, complaints emerged of soiled
DEATH PENALTY: The kingdom has one of the world’s highest rates of execution, and rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of trials Saudi Arabia has ended the death penalty for crimes committed by minors after effectively abolishing floggings, as the kingdom seeks to blunt criticism over its human rights record. The death penalty was eliminated for those convicted of crimes committed while they were minors, Saudi Arabian Human Rights Commission President Awwad Alawwad said in a statement, citing a royal decree. “Instead, the individual will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility,” the statement said. The decree is expected to spare the lives of at least six men from the minority Shiite community who are on death