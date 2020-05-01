Britain organized a flyover and 140,000 people sent cards to mark the 100th birthday yesterday of a World War II veteran whose staggering fundraising efforts have inspired a country in the depths of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Having served Britain in the past century, “Captain Tom” Moore has thrust himself into the thick of its latest battle by doing laps of his garden to raise money for health service charities.
At the latest tally, he had raised more than ￡30 million (US$37 million) to help support staff and volunteers working on the coronavirus effort in the state-run National Health Service (NHS).
Photo: AP
Moore’s efforts and humility have propelled him to iconic status, with a high-speed train named after him and all letters sent in the British Royal Mail this week carrying a birthday message.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince Charles and England soccer captain Harry Kane were among those who offered their congratulations for his 100th birthday.
Cards from around the world filled the vast hall of his grandson Benjie’s school and thousands of children have sent him their drawings.
“Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation,” said Johnson, who recently recovered from COVID-19, in a video message. “You’ve created a channel to enable millions to say a heartfelt thank you to the remarkable men and women in our NHS, who are doing a most astounding job.”
Yesterday morning, Royal Air Force pilots flew a Spitfire and a Hurricane, usually deployed for World War II commemorative events, over Moore’s home in Bedfordshire, north of London.
Live television footage showed the veteran in his garden, smartly dressed in a jacket and tie with his medals on his chest, waving as they went past.
“I remember when they were flying not with peace, but with anger,” he told the BBC.
Separately, the army announced it was making Moore an honorary colonel, an appointment approved by Queen Elizabeth II, calling him an “inspirational role model to generations young and old.”
“I never, ever anticipated ever in my life anything like this,” Moore said of the support, thanking everyone who sent him messages.
Thousands across Australia and New Zealand yesterday honored their countries’ military personnel in private ceremonies held in driveways and on balconies, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced most traditional ANZAC Day memorials to be canceled for the first time in decades. Crowds typically gather at dawn services on April 25 to commemorate the bloody battle on the Gallipoli Peninsula in today’s Turkey during World War I, which in the past few decades has become one of the most important national occasions in Australia and New Zealand. However, with public gatherings banned to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, people were asked to
UNITED STATES Alzheimer’s drug to be tested A Chinese drugmaker has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to start clinical trials in the country for a breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug as it seeks global validation for the controversial therapy. Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical got clearance on April 8 for the US part of a global trial that seeks to enroll more than 2,000 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s across North America, Europe and Asia, the company said yesterday. The drug aims to readjust the microbiome in the gut, which Green Valley has said ultimately leads to reduced neuron inflammation in the brain,
About 300,000 masks sent to pregnant women in Japan as part of a government handout have been found to be faulty, media reports said, the latest in a string of complaints about how the government has dealt with the pandemic. The efforts of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government to distribute protective cloth masks in its fight against COVID-19 have been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains in a number of the masks handed out so far. Just days after it began supplying every household with two washable masks at a total cost of US$430 million, complaints emerged of soiled
DEATH PENALTY: The kingdom has one of the world’s highest rates of execution, and rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of trials Saudi Arabia has ended the death penalty for crimes committed by minors after effectively abolishing floggings, as the kingdom seeks to blunt criticism over its human rights record. The death penalty was eliminated for those convicted of crimes committed while they were minors, Saudi Arabian Human Rights Commission President Awwad Alawwad said in a statement, citing a royal decree. “Instead, the individual will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility,” the statement said. The decree is expected to spare the lives of at least six men from the minority Shiite community who are on death