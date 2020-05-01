Virus Outbreak: UK fetes ‘Captain Tom’ on his 100th

LIVING LEGEND: The pensioner has received drawings from thousands of children and the cards from people around the world fill a vast hall at his grandson’s school

Britain organized a flyover and 140,000 people sent cards to mark the 100th birthday yesterday of a World War II veteran whose staggering fundraising efforts have inspired a country in the depths of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Having served Britain in the past century, “Captain Tom” Moore has thrust himself into the thick of its latest battle by doing laps of his garden to raise money for health service charities.

At the latest tally, he had raised more than ￡30 million (US$37 million) to help support staff and volunteers working on the coronavirus effort in the state-run National Health Service (NHS).

World War II veteran “Captain Tom” Moore reacts to a flyover by the British Royal Air Force at his home in Marston Moretaine, England, as he celebrates his 100th birthday yesterday. Photo: AP

Moore’s efforts and humility have propelled him to iconic status, with a high-speed train named after him and all letters sent in the British Royal Mail this week carrying a birthday message.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince Charles and England soccer captain Harry Kane were among those who offered their congratulations for his 100th birthday.

Cards from around the world filled the vast hall of his grandson Benjie’s school and thousands of children have sent him their drawings.

“Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation,” said Johnson, who recently recovered from COVID-19, in a video message. “You’ve created a channel to enable millions to say a heartfelt thank you to the remarkable men and women in our NHS, who are doing a most astounding job.”

Yesterday morning, Royal Air Force pilots flew a Spitfire and a Hurricane, usually deployed for World War II commemorative events, over Moore’s home in Bedfordshire, north of London.

Live television footage showed the veteran in his garden, smartly dressed in a jacket and tie with his medals on his chest, waving as they went past.

“I remember when they were flying not with peace, but with anger,” he told the BBC.

Separately, the army announced it was making Moore an honorary colonel, an appointment approved by Queen Elizabeth II, calling him an “inspirational role model to generations young and old.”

“I never, ever anticipated ever in my life anything like this,” Moore said of the support, thanking everyone who sent him messages.