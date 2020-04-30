Irrfan Khan, the Indian-born actor who achieved considerable success in Bollywood and the West, has died at age 53.
He had been admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital on Tuesday with a colon infection.
In March 2018, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor, but after extensive treatment he recovered well enough to shoot Angrezi Medium, the film which would turn out to be his last, and whose release last month was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo: AFP
Best known to English-speaking audiences as the police inspector in Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi, Khan was also a Bollywood mainstay, acting in hits such as Haider and Hindi Medium.
Khan was born Saahabzaade Irfan Ali Khan in Jaipur in 1966, the son of a tire seller, and went to drama school after failing as a cricketer.
He struggled to make headway in the film industry, despite being cast in a small role as a letter writer in Mira Nair’s 1988 Salaam Bombay! — to his frustration he only managed to find regular work in low-grade TV soap operas.
“I came into this industry to tell stories and do cinema, and I was stuck in television,” he said in 2013.
His breakthrough role came from the feature debut of then-unknown British director Asif Kapadia, whose low budget tale The Warrior was shot in India.
The 2002 film won a British Academy of Film and Television Arts award for best British film.
Khan subsequently broke into mainstream Indian films, often playing cops or villains, including the title role of Maqbool, an adaptation of Macbeth set in the Mumbai underworld.
Khan also maintained a parallel career in Western cinema: He played the chief of police in Michael Winterbottom’s A Mighty Heart, and a police officer in the sensationally successful Slumdog Millionaire, which went on to win eight Oscars.
In 2012, he also played the adult version of the lead character in another Oscar-winner: Ang Lee’s (李安) Life of Pi. Other Hollywood roles included in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Jurassic World (2015) and Inferno (2016).
Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar, and sons Babil and Ayan.
FORCED LABOR: There is ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Uighurs are being forced to work in the cotton industry in China, human rights groups wrote to British officials Major brands are turning a blind eye to forced labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said yesterday as they urged Britain to halt imports of cotton goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region. They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji among companies selling merchandise made with cotton from Xinjiang, where the UN estimates that at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in massive camps. H&M and IKEA said that they source all of their cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit committed to improving working conditions
The world has lost more than one-quarter of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose big picture study of global bug decline paints a disturbing, but more nuanced problem than earlier research. From bees and other pollinators crucial to the world’s food supply to butterflies that beautify places, the bugs are disappearing at a rate of just under 1 percent per year, with lots of variation from place to place, a study published on Thursday in the journal Science said. That is a tinier population decline than found by some smaller localized studies, which had triggered fears
Hackers working in support of the Vietnamese government have attempted to break into Chinese state organizations at the center of Beijing’s efforts to contain COVID-19, US cybersecurity firm FireEye said on Wednesday. FireEye said a hacking group known as APT32 had tried to compromise the personal and professional e-mail accounts of staff at the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management and the government of Wuhan, the epicenter of the global pandemic. Investigators at FireEye and other cybersecurity firms have said they believe that APT32 operates on behalf of the Vietnamese government. The group’s activity mirrors attempts by a host of state-backed hackers to compromise
China has confiscated more than 89 million poor-quality masks, a government official said yesterday, as Beijing faces a slew of complaints about faulty protective gear exported worldwide. Demand for protective equipment has soared as nations across the globe battle COVID-19, which has infected more than 2.9 million people. However, a number of countries have complained about faulty masks and other products exported by China, mostly for use by medical workers and vulnerable groups. As of Friday, China’s market regulators had inspected nearly 16 million businesses and seized more than 89 million masks and 418,000 pieces of protective gear, Chinese State Administration of Market