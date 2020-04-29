Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of children’s favorite Thomas the Tank Engine.
The Duke of Sussex introduces a new program called Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine, which has a storyline that includes Harry’s father and grandmother, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, as animated characters.
Set when the Prince of Wales was a boy, the story sees the friendly engine taking Sir Topham Hatt, the controller of the railway, to Buckingham Palace to receive an honor.
Photo: AP
In his introduction — which was recorded in January before his move overseas — Prince Harry is seen sitting in an armchair, reading from a book about the train’s adventures.
In a statement he said he has “fond memories of growing up with Thomas and Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures.”
Thomas “has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years — entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters,” he added.
Photo: Mattel via AP
In January, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they planned to quit as senior royals, seek financial independence and move to North America. The split became official at the end of last month, and the couple are currently in California, where Meghan was raised.
Proof of Prince Harry’s attachment to the engine can also be seen in photos of his first day attending nursery in September 1987, where he is seen carrying a Thomas the Tank Engine bag.
The Reverend Wilbert Awdry released the first book in The Railway Series 75 years ago. It was originally created as a bedtime story for his son, Christopher, during a bout of the measles.
The plucky blue tank engine does not appear in the debut story. He got his own illustrated book in 1946 called Thomas the Tank Engine and swiftly took over from Edward, Gordon and Henry as everyone’s favorite.
The train tales were turned into a stop-motion animation series in the 1980’s, moving into CGI in 2009.
Thomas and Friends, owned by Mattel, is now on air in more than 160 countries worldwide.
British actress Rosamund Pike is also onboard Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine, voicing a new character, an important train called the Duchess of Loughborough.
The show is to be aired by Netflix in the US on Friday and on Channel 5’s Milkshake show in the UK the following day. It is also to be broadcast in Canada and Australia later next month.
