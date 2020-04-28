Saudi Arabia has ended the death penalty for crimes committed by minors after effectively abolishing floggings, as the kingdom seeks to blunt criticism over its human rights record.
The death penalty was eliminated for those convicted of crimes committed while they were minors, Saudi Arabian Human Rights Commission President Awwad Alawwad said in a statement, citing a royal decree.
“Instead, the individual will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility,” the statement said.
Photo: AP
The decree is expected to spare the lives of at least six men from the minority Shiite community who are on death row. The were accused of taking part in anti-government protests during the Arab Spring uprisings while they were under the age of 18.
UN human rights experts last year appealed to Riyadh to halt plans to execute them.
“This is an important day for Saudi Arabia,” Alawwad said. “The decree helps us in establishing a more modern penal code.”
The reforms underscore a push by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to modernize the ultra-conservative kingdom long associated with a fundamentalist strain of Wahhabi Islam.
The October 2018 murder of vocal critic Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, and the increased repression of dissidents at home have overshadowed the prince’s pledge to reform the economy and society.
The kingdom has one of the world’s highest rates of execution, with suspects convicted of terrorism, homicide, rape, armed robbery and drug trafficking facing the death penalty.
Saudi Arabia executed at least 187 people last year, according to a tally based on official data, the highest since 1995, when 195 people were put to death.
Since Jan. 12 people have been executed, official data showed.
Human rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of trials in the kingdom.
On Saturday, the commission announced that the kingdom has effectively abolished flogging as a punishment, which has long drawn condemnation from human rights groups.
The most high-profile instance of flogging in recent years was the case of Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 1,000 lashes in 2014 on charges of “insulting” Islam.
CHINA-MALAYSIA STANDOFF: Tensions sparked by a Chinese government research ship led the US to call on Beijing to stop ‘bullying behavior’ in the South China Sea Two US warships are operating in the South China Sea, the US Navy said yesterday, with three regional security sources saying that the ships were near an area of a standoff between China and Malaysia. The Haiyang Dizhi 8, a Chinese government research ship, was spotted last week conducting a survey close to an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional (Petronas), months after it undertook a similar patrol off Vietnam. The incident prompted the US to call on China to stop its “bullying behavior” in the disputed waters, citing concern over Beijing’s provocative actions toward offshore oil and gas developments
MASK HANDOUTS: People complained about receiving soiled and defective masks, leading to comparisons with the government’s failed ‘Abenomics’ strategy Japan’s effort to distribute cloth masks in its COVID-19 battle has been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains, fueling further concern that the government has botched its handling of the pandemic. Just weeks after it began supplying every household with two washable, reusable masks at a cost of US$430 million in a bid to contain the virus, the government has been forced to replace some masks following reports of defects from recipients. “I’m thankful to receive these masks, but is this a bug? Debris? Dirt?” Twitter user Aiai asked, posting a photograph of two white masks in their original packaging,
FORCED LABOR: There is ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Uighurs are being forced to work in the cotton industry in China, human rights groups wrote to British officials Major brands are turning a blind eye to forced labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said yesterday as they urged Britain to halt imports of cotton goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region. They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji among companies selling merchandise made with cotton from Xinjiang, where the UN estimates that at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in massive camps. H&M and IKEA said that they source all of their cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit committed to improving working conditions
The world has lost more than one-quarter of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose big picture study of global bug decline paints a disturbing, but more nuanced problem than earlier research. From bees and other pollinators crucial to the world’s food supply to butterflies that beautify places, the bugs are disappearing at a rate of just under 1 percent per year, with lots of variation from place to place, a study published on Thursday in the journal Science said. That is a tinier population decline than found by some smaller localized studies, which had triggered fears