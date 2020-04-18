Virus Outbreak: After years of cuts, US to give Palestinians US$5m

Reuters, RAMALLAH, West Bank





The US is giving US$5 million to the Palestinians to help them fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a US envoy said on Thursday.

The donation announced by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman follows years of aid cuts by US President Donald Trump’s administration to the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza.

“I’m very pleased the USA is providing [US]$5M for Palestinian hospitals and households to meet immediate, life-saving needs in combating COVID-19,” Friedman wrote on Twitter. “The USA, as the world’s top humanitarian aid donor, is committed to assisting the Palestinian people.”

The US$5 million is to be international disaster assistance from the US Agency for International Development, the US Department of State’s Web site said.

There was no immediate comment from the Palestinians.

The Trump administration since 2018 has cut hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinians. The cuts have largely been seen as a bid to pressure them back to the negotiating table in peace talks with Israel.

The Palestinians have boycotted Trump’s peace efforts since 2017, accusing him of a pro-Israel bias after he declared Jerusalem to be Israel’s capital and later moved the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Trump released his Middle East plan in January, but while Israel embraced it, the Palestinians rejected it out of hand.