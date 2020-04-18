The US is giving US$5 million to the Palestinians to help them fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a US envoy said on Thursday.
The donation announced by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman follows years of aid cuts by US President Donald Trump’s administration to the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza.
“I’m very pleased the USA is providing [US]$5M for Palestinian hospitals and households to meet immediate, life-saving needs in combating COVID-19,” Friedman wrote on Twitter. “The USA, as the world’s top humanitarian aid donor, is committed to assisting the Palestinian people.”
The US$5 million is to be international disaster assistance from the US Agency for International Development, the US Department of State’s Web site said.
There was no immediate comment from the Palestinians.
The Trump administration since 2018 has cut hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinians. The cuts have largely been seen as a bid to pressure them back to the negotiating table in peace talks with Israel.
The Palestinians have boycotted Trump’s peace efforts since 2017, accusing him of a pro-Israel bias after he declared Jerusalem to be Israel’s capital and later moved the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.
Trump released his Middle East plan in January, but while Israel embraced it, the Palestinians rejected it out of hand.
A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented an all-hours automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Vietnam has reported 262 cases, and no deaths so far, but as a result of a 15-day social distancing program that began on March 31, many small businesses have been shuttered and thousands of people temporarily laid off from work. Nguyen Thi Ly’s husband was among those who have lost their job. “This rice ATM has been helpful. With this one bag of rice, we can have enough for
‘UNFAIR’ RESPONSES: Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria released statements saying that Chinese authorities had mistreated Africans in their fight against COVID-19 Several African countries have demanded that China address their concerns that Africans in the city of Guangzhou are being mistreated and harassed amid fears there of a potential spread of COVID-19 from imported cases. In the past few days, Africans in the city have reported being ejected from their apartments by their landlords, being tested for the coronavirus several times without being given the results and being shunned and discriminated against in public. Such complaints have been made in local media and on social media. In a statement on Saturday, Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said she had summoned
The Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been removed from sale on Web sites in China, after it was used by Hong Kong activists to spread pro-democracy messages. The popular game disappeared from the Alibaba-owned Taobao Web site last week. The game allows users to decorate their game environment with a pattern creation tool, which some players have used to create politically sensitive images and slogans which they screenshot and share on social media. Some posts related to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and attacked Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). One high-profile
Social media anger from Chinese nationalists over a Thai Internet model’s comments has set off a regional storm uniting pro-democracy campaigners against pro-Beijing cyberwarriors, with insults and mocking memes flying back and forth. The quarrel, which has seen Southeast Asian Internet users join forces with those in Taiwan and Hong Kong, has highlighted old tensions between China and its smaller neighbors fanned by the emergence of the novel coronavirus. Political analysts and activists said the online row, which started at the weekend, was unique in volume and regional spread at a time when ever more of life has been forced online. “This is