Australians have done a good job in adjusting to government restrictions and social distancing measures, but it is not the right time to begin easing some of those rules, Australian Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said.
“It’s really important that we look at what’s happened around the world, where people have released restrictions and had to reimpose them,” Murphy told reporters.
Australia reported 51 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the 24 hours to 6am Sydney time yesterday.
Photo: EPA-EFE
This brings the total number of infections to 6,289, with 57 deaths and more than 351,000 tests conducted.
Australia’s political leaders have unanimously urged people to stay at home over the Easter break to help quell the spread of the virus.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese used Easter messages earlier this week to encourage people to remain at home over the four-day holiday.
Even with the number of confirmed cases remaining low over the past week, Australia’s second most-populous state, Victoria, decided to extend its state of emergency until May 11 to help “flatten the curve” and give its health system the best chance to cope with the virus spread.
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack echoed Morrison’s sentiments, urging Australians to continue to obey the rules and not to become complacent.
At the weekend, the US became the country with the most coronavirus deaths, while Singapore has announced plans to fine people who breach social-distancing rules.
I do not want Australians to “see our numbers tracking very well compared to what is being experienced elsewhere in the world and think: ‘Why are we being locked up inside?’” McCormack said on Sky News. “This is not going to take weeks, this is going to take potentially months.”
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that the government would continue to take medical advice about when to ease restrictions, adding that it has repeatedly warned they might be in place for six months.
“I think the Australian people are prepared for restrictions for as long as it takes,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corp’s program Insiders. “It’s very dangerous and unrealistic to move ahead of the medical advice.”
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them