A new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), just three days before the country expected to declare an end to the outbreak, the WHO said on Friday.
The new case was confirmed in Beni, a community that had been a center of the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history.
It had been nearly 42 days without a case, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that DR Congo’s declaration had been planned for Monday.
Photo: AP
“We have been preparing for and expecting more cases,” he said, reflecting the caution that mixed with optimism in recent days.
“I am sad,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said in a tweet.
Health workers in the DR Congo had been awaiting the end of one global public health emergency — Ebola — while bracing for the arrival of another: the coronavirus. Already, two coronavirus cases have been reported in Beni.
“We’ll just have to go for another 42 days,” or the required period of time without a case for the Ebola outbreak to be declared over, WHO Health Emergencies Program executive director Mike Ryan said.
“Maybe that’s our lesson for COVID-19: There is no exit strategy until you’re in control of the situation,” Ryan said. “You must always be ready to start again. Never be surprised.”
The Ebola outbreak has claimed more than 2,260 lives — second to the 2014 to 2016 outbreak in West Africa.
The current outbreak declared in August 2018 has occurred in especially challenging conditions amid deadly rebel attacks, community suspicion and some of the world’s weakest infrastructure in remote areas. Some Ebola responders were attacked and killed.
Health workers had already been turning their Ebola messaging and other efforts to fighting COVID-19.
“This is a devastating development for the communities in eastern [DR Congo] who are also under threat from the coronavirus outbreak, in addition to ongoing conflict and displacement,” International Rescue Committee regional vice president Kate Moger said.
The dramatic quietening of towns and cities during lockdown in Britain has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists said. Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet. The fall in the human hum that rings around the world means that, in theory at least, the scientists should be able to detect smaller earthquakes in the UK, and more distant tremors in Europe and in countries further afield than their equipment usually
China is facing a wave of COVID-19 infections from Russia, with more than half of the country’s total imported cases in the past two days coming through its northeastern land border. Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, which borders Russia, has reported 60 imported cases this month, according to the Health Commission of Heilongjiang Province. All but one entered the Chinese border by car or coach from the nearby Russian city of Vladivostok, after they flew from Moscow, where more than half of Russia’s 6,300 cases have been reported. The Russian cases account for one-third of all the confirmed infections China has detected in
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
For decades, Thae Yong-ho served the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, rising to become Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London before defecting. Now he is standing for election in South Korea’s multiparty democracy. If he wins his constituency in Gangnam, the wealthy Seoul district made famous by rapper Psy, Thae would become the first former Northern official ever to be directly elected to South Korea’s parliament. He believes it would send an unmistakable message to the upper echelons of which he was once part — that abandoning Kim Jong-un’s regime could open up a different path for the country. ‘PURGE’ TARGET “I want to tell them