Singapore defended its decision not to close its schools earlier as the city-state goes into a partial lockdown from today to stem the spread of COVID-19.
It was the “correct” move to leave them open, as young people do not seem to be as affected by the virus as adults, while there is no evidence they are vectors of transmission, Singaporean Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung (王乙康) said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
Shutting the schools now is part of a slew of so-called “circuit breaker” measures to shrink the transmission rate of the virus, he said.
Photo: AFP
“It was correct to keep schools open, but as of now, I think if we want to do a circuit breaker properly, we should close schools” as well, Ong said.
From this week, Singapore is to shutter its schools as it moves to full home-based learning.
It was one of a handful of regions that had resisted doing so, citing early research that children are not as affected as adults, even when more than 160 countries had already shut their schools.
The decision to suspend schools and also close most workplaces came as confirmed cases of local transmissions and unlinked infections in the city-state have risen in the past few weeks.
As of Monday, Singapore reported a total of 1,375 cases since the outbreak began. On Sunday, the city-state announced 120 new cases, by far its highest single-day tally.
While Ong said that about 65 students have been infected with the virus so far, none of them caught the disease while attending school, but from traveling or from the adult family members in their households.
Schools and some businesses may reopen by May 4 if the circuit breaker measures are successful, he said.
“If we do it right, if everyone cooperates, we should be able to crash the transmission rate,” Ong said. “I really hope we do this successfully, and by the fourth of May, we can reopen some business outlets, we can reopen schools, and life gets back to a certain normalcy again.”
Trade-reliant Singapore is reeling from the impact of the pandemic, with the government predicting a 1 to 4 percent contraction in the economy this year.
That was even before new restrictions on movement begin today.
Ong said the virus has all but forced productivity to come to a halt.
“Activity stops, so the impact on GDP will be tremendous” this month, he said.
On Monday, Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (王瑞傑) announced the country’s third stimulus package in two months.
Costing S$5.1 billion (US$3.6 billion), it brings the city-state’s total virus relief to almost S$60 billion, or 12 percent of GDP, and includes cash payouts to individuals as well as additional steps to save jobs.
The fiscal measures are meant to help companies survive, ensure they have cash flow and help people to pull through this period, Ong said.
With general elections that must be held by April next year, Ong said there is a “good chance” that Singaporeans might have to go to the polls amid the outbreak.
The government yesterday introduced a bill in parliament, allowing for the implementation of temporary arrangements to ensure the safety of voters, candidates and election officials if elections happen under the current conditions.
“Life still goes on. We still go about our daily lives and democracy still has to go on,” Ong said. “If we can get the virus in control, I think we can still have an election campaign plus voting in a safe way.”
‘LIKE A CASSANDRA’: Chinese residents of Prato went into self-imposed lockdown and warned their Italian neighbors about what was coming, but were ignored In the storm of infection and death sweeping Italy, one big community stands out to health officials as remarkably unscathed — the 50,000 ethnic Chinese who live in the town of Prato. Two months ago, the country’s Chinese residents were the target of what Amnesty International described as shameful discrimination, the butt of insults and violent attacks by people who feared that they would spread the coronavirus through Italy. However, in the Tuscan town of Prato, home to Italy’s single biggest Chinese community, the opposite has been true. Once scapegoats, they are now held up by authorities as a model for early,
Reporters Without Borders has accused the Algerian government of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to “settle scores” with independent journalists, including those covering long-running anti-government protests. In a statement signed with Algerian non-governmental organizations, the watchdog on Thursday called for the immediate release of its correspondent, Khaled Drareni, who has been in pretrial detention since Sunday after being charged with inciting an unarmed gathering and endangering national unity. Drareni has been arrested several times for covering the “Hirak” anti-government protests held in the capital, Algiers, every Friday since February last year. Imprisoning people during a pandemic is “an act of physical endangerment,”
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
DIVIDED YOUTH: There is a belief that overseas students see themselves as superior, which is compounded by perceptions of their extreme wealth and multiple nationalities Chinese students flying home from overseas to escape the COVID-19 pandemic face a frosty reception from sections of the public who view them as wealthy, spoiled — and potentially contaminated. The number of officially reported cases in China has dwindled dramatically over the last month, but the country is now taking drastic steps to try and stem a second wave of infections brought in from abroad. With most international flights canceled and nearly all foreigners barred from entering the country, the vast majority of returnees are Chinese nationals, including many students. The situation has exposed animosities over class and privilege in Chinese society,