Virus Outbreak: Tiger at Bronx Zoo catches COVID-19 from caretaker

AFP, NEW YORK





A tiger at New York’s Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the institution said on Sunday, and is believed to have contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time.

The four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia, along with her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions, developed dry coughs and are expected to fully recover, the Wildlife Conservation Society, which runs the city’s zoos, said in a statement.

“We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” the statement said.

A handout photograph released by the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo on Sunday shows Nadia, a Malayan tiger that tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: AFP / Julie Larsen Maher / Wildlife Conservation Society

“Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers,” it said. “It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them ... and anticipate full recoveries.”

All four of the zoos and the aquarium in New York City — where the virus death toll has topped 4,000 — have been closed to the public since March 16.

The Bronx Zoo emphasized that there is “no evidence that animals play a role in the transmission of COVID-19 to people other than the initial event in the Wuhan [China] market, and no evidence that any person has been infected with COVID-19 in the US by animals, including by pet dogs or cats.”

According to the US Department of Agriculture Web site there had “not been reports of pets or other animals” in the US falling ill with coronavirus prior to news of tiger Nadia.

A pet cat was discovered infected with the novel coronavirus in Belgium late last month, following similar cases in Hong Kong where two dogs tested positive. All of those animals are believed to have contracted the virus from the people they live with.

Veterinarian Sarah Caddy, a clinical research fellow at the University of Cambridge, said that since domestic cats had been shown to be potentially susceptible to the virus, the tiger becoming infected was “not wholly unexpected.”

“However, it is surprising that the tiger has become infected with what must have been a fairly low dose of virus — we can assume the tiger did not have continual close contact with the asymptomatic zoo keeper,” she said. “The bottom line is that there is no evidence that any cat, large or small, can transmit [the] virus back to humans.”