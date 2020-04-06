World News Quick Take

Agencies





RUSSIA

Killings over ‘noisy talk’

A man in the Ryazan region shot and killed five people for talking noisily at night under his windows, investigators said yesterday. A 32-year-old man from the small town of Yelatma opened fire on a group of four young men and a woman who “were talking loudly in the street under his windows” at about 10pm on Saturday, investigators said. The man went to his balcony to complain to the group and a dispute erupted before he reached for his hunting rifle, the Investigative Committee said. The shootings took place during stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

JAPAN

Virus cases jump in Tokyo

More than 130 people were newly infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK reported yesterday, citing metropolitan government officials. It was the highest daily jump in confirmed cases so far, bringing the number of positive cases in the capital to more than 1,000, NHK said. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike appeared on a morning news program yesterday and repeated her call to residents to avoid unnecessary outings, saying that “lives were at stake.”

GREECE

Second camp quarantined

A second refugee facility has been quarantined after a 53-year-old man tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Ministry of Migration and Asylum said yesterday. The Afghan man lives with his family at the Malakasa camp, but he has been transferred to a hospital in Athens. The camp would be put into quarantine for two weeks, the ministry said yesterday, adding police guarding the site would be reinforced to ensure the restrictions are implemented.

SOLOMON ISLANDS

Five ferry bodies found

Police yesterday said that five bodies have been recovered in the search for 27 people swept off an inter-island ferry on Friday. The MV Taimareho, with more than 738 people on board, left Honiara on Thursday night for West Are’are, ahead of a tropical cyclone, even though authorities warned against sailing. “The bodies discovered includes three female and two male,” police said.

AFGHANISTAN

IS leader captured

The leader of an Islamic State (IS) group affiliate and 19 other militants have been arrested, authorities said on Saturday. The National Directorate of Security said in a statement that Aslam Farooqi, also known as Abdullah Orakzai, the mastermind behind an IS-claimed attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul last month that killed at least 25 people, had been arrested. Farooqi had admitted to having links with “regional intelligence agencies” — a reference to Pakistan, the directorate said.

INDIA

Kashmir clashes kill 12

Nine rebels and three Indian soldiers were killed in two gunbattles in disputed Kashmir, an army official said yesterday. Soldiers killed five suspected militants along the de facto front line in Keran sector as an armed group of militants infiltrated from the Pakistani side of the state, army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, adding that three three soldiers had been killed. The other gunbattle broke out in a neighborhood in southern Kulgam town as police and soldiers scoured the area looking for militants on Saturday, Kalia said. As troops began conducting searches, they came under heavy gunfire, leading to a clash that killed four militants.