World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Trump fires Atkinson

President Donald Trump on Friday fired inspector general of the intelligence community Michael Atkinson. Atkinson handled the whistleblower complaint that triggered Trump’s impeachment last year. Trump said in the letter that it is “vital” that he has confidence in the appointees serving as inspectors general, and “that is no longer the case with regard to this inspector general.” He added: “It is extremely important that we promote the economy, efficiency and effectiveness of federal programs and activities,” and that inspectors general are critical to those goals.

UNITED STATES

Singer Bill Withers dies

Bill Withers, the performer who delivered hits such as Ain’t No Sunshine with silky yet funkified vocals and came to define 1970s soul, has died. He was 81 years old. The Grammy-winning artist behind the beloved Lean on Me succumbed to heart complications, according to his family, which said they were “devastated” over the loss. “A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” they said. “In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

PANAMA

Transgender people worry

Members of the transgender community have reacted with “dread” to the implemention of gender-based social distancing regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities said this week that men could only leave home to go shopping on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with women allowed to do so on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. No one is allowed out on Sundays. The measure has left transgender people worried they will be the targets of discrimination. Ali, a 25-year-old illustrator who identifies as a man has an identity card that has “female” in the sex field. “My biggest fear, obviously, is the police, who aren’t trained or sensitized to this subject and I don’t know what attitude they will take with me,” Ali said. “I’m 100 percent sure I’ll be stopped in the street and seeing as I don’t fit the mold ... I don’t know if they’ll be aggressive. That’s what scares me.”

FALKLAND ISLANDS

First virus case reported

The government has confirmed the territory’s first case of COVID-19 after a patient was admitted to hospital with symptoms on March 31, a statement released on Friday said. They were in isolation and in “stable condition,” it said. The British overseas territory had been among a dwindling number of remote places that had reported no cases. The disparate group of places to officially remain untouched by the pandemic include Samoa, Turkmenistan, North Korea and bases in Antarctica.

INDIA

Twins named for pandemic

A couple in Chhattisgarh state have named their newborn twins Corona and Covid. The twins — a boy and a girl — were born during an ongoing 21-day long nationwide lockdown that began on Tuesday last week. “The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable,” Preeti Verma, the 27-old mother of the twins, told the Press Trust of India. The couple said the names would remind them about the hardships they faced during the lockdown and ahead of the successful delivery last week.