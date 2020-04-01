Patrons of Tokyo restaurants and bars were yesterday able to light up indoors for the last time as one of the world’s most cigarette-friendly cities starts enforcing anti-smoking laws from today.
Japan lags behind many countries in its efforts to reduce tobacco usage, and the ban — just in Tokyo — only applies to traditional cigarettes, not so-called “heat not burn” devices for which Japan is the world’s biggest market. E-cigarettes that use liquid nicotine are banned.
The ban was part of Tokyo’s preparations for the now-delayed 2020 Olympics and covers establishments with hired employees, meaning many of the family-owned and operated bars and restaurants that the city is famous for are exempt.
It took two years for the ban to come into effect — parliament approved the law in 2018 along with other national anti-smoking legislation — highlighting the hurdles anti-smoking activists face in a nation where the biggest tobacco maker, Japan Tobacco, is one-third owned by the government and its products provide substantial tax revenue.
“This year’s law is still not sufficient,” politician and anti-smoking campaigner Shigefumi Matsuzawa said. “We had to set many compromises in order for it to pass, so there are several loopholes.”
Less than a fifth of Japanese still smoke, down from about half the population half a century ago, but cigarettes are widely available and affordable: a pack of 20 costs about ￥500 (US$4.60), a third of the price in fellow G7 member Britain.
Activists say second-hand smoke kills about 15,000 people a year in Japan, many of them women and children.
Japan Tobacco senior vice president Kenji Ogura expected the ban to have an impact on sales at a “certain level,” but did not give any details. Japan Tobacco has been struggling to make its heated tobacco devices more popular than those by rival Philip Morris International Inc, and last year cut its profit outlook for this fiscal year.
Smokers like 30-year-old Daiki Watanabe said the law would do little to change habits.
“Human will is a weak thing,” he said. “I don’t want to stop. If I am able to smoke, I will.”
However, several restaurants, worried about losing customers, have built designated smoking areas.
“For customers who don’t smoke, we have listened to their voices,” said Akihiro Funyuu, manager of a Tokyo bar. “But here, we’ve created a smoking room to listen to the smokers’ voices too.”
The law takes effect as Japan is battling a coronavirus outbreak that has so far infected more than 2,000 people and killed 59.
The WHO has said tobacco users are likely to be more vulnerable to being infected by the virus, but for smokers like Ryo Okumura, that is not enough of an incentive to quit.
“If I get the virus, I get the virus,” he said. “I can’t just stop. It’s an indulgence.”
As thousands of Hong Kongers and expatriates return to the territory, many are seeking refuge in hotels, fearful that cramped apartments in one of the world’s most expensive property markets could put their families or friends at risk. Social distancing is tough in Hong Kong, where most of the territory’s 7.4 million population live in apartments that on average are no bigger than 46m2. The concerns have triggered a spike in occupancy rates for those Hong Kong hotels prepared to take guests undergoing quarantine, even as most of the industry grapples with a devastating slump due to COVID-19. One expatriate who has lived
SOUTH KOREA Arrivals to be quarantined Every person arriving from overseas would be required to undergo two weeks of quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said yesterday. The country confirmed 105 new cases as of Saturday, bringing the total to 9,583, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said yesterday. Of the new cases, 41 were travelers arriving from overseas, including 40 South Korean citizens and one foreigner, the agency said. The new mandatory isolation for all arrivals would go into effect on Wednesday, Chung said at a government meeting. The policy would also apply to
The Duchess of Sussex is to narrate a Disney film that documents the journey of a family of elephants across the Kalahari Desert in southern Africa, which is to launch three days after she and Prince Harry “step back” from being senior royals. Meghan is to voice the Disneynature documentary Elephant, which would be available on Disney+ from Friday next week and is her first major acting role since becoming a royal. A trailer says that the film is to follow “one family’s extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives.” IGER SANCTION At the London premiere of Disney’s
They have been hailed India’s COVID-19 “heroes,” but doctors, nurses, delivery drivers and other front-line workers have been attacked and in some cases evicted from their homes. Some e-commerce giants have even halted deliveries partly due to the harassment of staff, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that abuse of hospital workers had become a “huge issue.” Reports of attacks and abuse have come from across India, increasing with the imposition this week of a nationwide lockdown. In at least one case, police were accused of beating a delivery driver carrying medicines. Sanjibani Panigrahi, a doctor in the western city of Surat, described