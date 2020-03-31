Billie Eilish sang on her sofa, Elton John played a keyboard belonging to his children and the Backstreet Boys sang in harmony from five locations as dozens of musicians put on a fundraiser for the workers combating COVID-19.
Those who performed from their homes for the “IHeart Living Room Concert for America” also included Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes and Sam Smith.
The one-hour show, broadcast on Fox television without commercials, was the biggest joint effort amid the pandemic to lift spirits, raise money for those on the front lines, and remind Americans to wash their hands and keep their distance.
Photo: AFP
“There’s doctors, nurses and scientists on the front lines. They’re living proof that most superheroes don’t wear capes,” said John, who hosted the show from his kitchen. “We hope this bit of entertainment can feed and fuel your souls.”
All the performances and appearances by celebrities ranging from comedian Ellen DeGeneres to rhythm and blues artist Lizzo and country singer Tim McGraw were filmed on phones, home cameras or online platforms.
The songs were interspersed with short personal stories from nurses, doctors, truckers, grocery staff and other essential workers as millions of Americans entered a third week subjected to orders to stay home.
The concert, also broadcast on iHeart radio stations, urged listeners to donate to charities Feeding America, and First Responders Children’s Foundation.
The amount raised was not immediately known, but more than US$1 million was donated in the first 10 minutes, courtesy of US$500,000 from household goods giant Procter & Gamble and a matching sum from Fox Television.
“My heart goes out to people who have lost loved ones and also those who are losing their jobs,” said Lady Gaga, clad in pink sweatpants and a hoodie.
“After we come out of this horrible thing, I hope we are nicer to each other, and fairer to one another,” John said.
Female flight attendants working for Japan Airlines would next month be allowed to wear trousers and abandon high heels, the company said on Thursday, after a feminist campaign took off. The airline became one of the first major Japanese firms to announce the shift after a campaign known as #KuToo last year rejected mandatory high heels at work, drawing more than 32,000 signatures in an online petition. The campaign is part of a wider feminism movement in Japan, with Japan Airlines saying that the new policy was aimed at boosting a “diverse working environment.” PANTS PERMIT “This will be the first time to introduce
FATAL IDEA: The nation’s drugs regulator is curbing use of hydroxychloroquine, which Donald Trump has promoted for its alleged potential to treat COVID-19 Australia’s drug regulator has been forced to restrict powers to prescribe a drug undergoing clinical trials to treat COVID-19, because doctors have been inappropriately prescribing it to themselves and their family members, despite potentially deadly side effects. The anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the similar compound chloroquine are currently used mostly for patients with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, but stocks in Australia have been diminished thanks to global publicity — including from US President Donald Trump — about the potential of the drug to treat COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have potentially severe and even deadly side effects if used inappropriately, including
PORNHUB: Campaigners warn that videos of serious crimes, such as rape, are being uploaded to the site, which has failed to ban or moderate illegal content British lawmakers and campaigners are calling for urgent action to stop videos of rape, revenge porn and child abuse being posted on Pornhub as traffic to the site booms amid a worldwide COVID-19 lockdown. Pornhub’s traffic is up a record 12 percent this month compared with last month, as millions of people across the world are told to stay in their homes. Pornhub owner Mindgeek has used the coronavirus lockdowns to promote its site, giving free Premium access to people living in isolation in Italy, Spain and France. The offer has led to a huge increase in visits to the site from affected
TARGETED: Although hackers are known to be seeking to capitalize on concern over COVID-19, a cybersecurity expert said he had never seen anything to this extent before Elite hackers tried to break into the WHO earlier this month, sources said, part of what a senior agency official said was a more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks. The identity of the hackers was unclear and the effort was unsuccessful, WHO Chief Information Security Officer Flavio Aggio said. However, he warned that hacking attempts against the agency and its partners have soared as they battle to contain COVID-19, which has killed more than 15,000 worldwide. The attempted break-in at the WHO was first flagged to Reuters by Alexander Urbelis, a cybersecurity expert and attorney with the New York-based Blackstone Law Group,