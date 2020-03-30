Brazilian rapper MV Bill has added his voice to a chorus of criticism of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for downplaying the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic in a video clip that urges people to protect themselves.
His rap Quarantine, recorded in the isolation of his home and posted on social media, warns that contagion could be explosive in Brazil’s crowded favelas, such as Rio’s City of God where he was born, some with no running water.
Seeing that many Brazilians, including their president, were not taking the virus seriously motivated his song, he told reporters by e-mail on Saturday.
Photo: Reuters
“The World Health Organization warned, people paid little heed, head of state downplayed, delayed, they lost time on things that do not matter,” he rapped.
COVID-19 is not “a small cold” as Bolsonaro has claimed, and more Brazilians will become infected due to the leader’s “ignorance” and “arrogance,” the singer said.
“Take care, protect yourselves ... there will be no room in the intensive care units,” he said.
The 46-year-old rapper lives next to City of God, a sprawling complex of slums made famous in a hit 2002 movie of the same name and where the first case of coronavirus in Rio’s favelas was reported last weekend.
Armed gangs and militias in the slums have imposed strict curfews and are stopping outsiders from entering to stop the virus spreading.
Confirmed cases in Brazil tripled to 3,417 in the past week, with 92 deaths so far, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health.
Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s two most-populous and most-affected states, have shut down non-essential business and public gatherings to slow the spread of the virus, their authorities at odds with Bolsonaro, who has called the pandemic a “fantasy” that was exaggerated by the media.
Like US President Donald Trump, the Brazilian president has advocated reopening of activities to get the economy moving, while minimizing the need for social distancing urged by public health experts.
MV Bill said that favela inhabitants would not be able to quarantine themselves, because they had to work for a living and go to get food as no one was going to deliver to the slum.
The economy must continue working for those with precarious incomes, he said.
“We do need to think about the economy, but we can’t condemn people to death,” he added.
“What worried me the most in this pandemic is the lack of information of people who still don’t believe how lethal this virus is,” he said. “Even with the example of Italy, there are still people who are ignoring it.”
There are growing concerns for the health of Rokia Traore, a Malian singer who has been on hunger strike at the Fleury-Merogis Prison near Paris since she was arrested on March 10 on allegations of kidnapping her daughter in a child custody dispute. “I am very worried,” said Kenneth Feliho, her lawyer. “She is only drinking. She has not been eating for over a week and her immune system is weak.” Among those calling for the musician’ release are African stars including Salif Keita, Youssou N’Dour and Angelique Kidjo. Damon Albarn, who performed with her in the group Africa Express, wrote: “We demand,
FATAL IDEA: The nation’s drugs regulator is curbing use of hydroxychloroquine, which Donald Trump has promoted for its alleged potential to treat COVID-19 Australia’s drug regulator has been forced to restrict powers to prescribe a drug undergoing clinical trials to treat COVID-19, because doctors have been inappropriately prescribing it to themselves and their family members, despite potentially deadly side effects. The anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the similar compound chloroquine are currently used mostly for patients with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, but stocks in Australia have been diminished thanks to global publicity — including from US President Donald Trump — about the potential of the drug to treat COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have potentially severe and even deadly side effects if used inappropriately, including
Female flight attendants working for Japan Airlines would next month be allowed to wear trousers and abandon high heels, the company said on Thursday, after a feminist campaign took off. The airline became one of the first major Japanese firms to announce the shift after a campaign known as #KuToo last year rejected mandatory high heels at work, drawing more than 32,000 signatures in an online petition. The campaign is part of a wider feminism movement in Japan, with Japan Airlines saying that the new policy was aimed at boosting a “diverse working environment.” PANTS PERMIT “This will be the first time to introduce
TARGETED: Although hackers are known to be seeking to capitalize on concern over COVID-19, a cybersecurity expert said he had never seen anything to this extent before Elite hackers tried to break into the WHO earlier this month, sources said, part of what a senior agency official said was a more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks. The identity of the hackers was unclear and the effort was unsuccessful, WHO Chief Information Security Officer Flavio Aggio said. However, he warned that hacking attempts against the agency and its partners have soared as they battle to contain COVID-19, which has killed more than 15,000 worldwide. The attempted break-in at the WHO was first flagged to Reuters by Alexander Urbelis, a cybersecurity expert and attorney with the New York-based Blackstone Law Group,