Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has ordered restaurants, bars, parks and most stores in Europe’s largest capital city to close temporarily from yesterday.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday embraced Sobyanin’s approach, saying that measures adopted by Moscow “should extend to all regions” of Russia as the number of declared COVID-19 cases in the country passed 1,000.
“We need tough restrictions,” to ensure that Russians stay at home during a planned shutdown of most workplaces next week, Mishustin said at a televised meeting with Sobyanin and other top officials charged with containing the outbreak.
“We managed to win time thanks to preventative measures,” he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday gave Russians a week of paid leave in his first televised speech on the COVID-19 threat, while also promising benefits to help companies and individuals through the crisis.
However, the Kremlin on Friday walked back the decision amid reports that some Russians planned to travel to the country’s vacation spots or visit relatives, taking advantage of reduced domestic airfares offered by the state airline Aeroflot.
Mishustin ordered all Russia’s parks and resorts to shut down.
“It’s not days off or holidays in the classical understanding of that word,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a hastily arranged conference call. “Those who have been working remotely will continue to work next week.”
Putin has allowed Sobyanin, a former Kremlin chief of staff who has led the city of 12.7 million since 2010, to take center stage in advocating intensifying restrictions to head off the greatest public health challenge of his 20-year rule.
“They’re playing good cop and bad cop,” said Alexei Mukhin, head of the Moscow-based Center for Political Information. “Putin is doling out goodies, while Sobyanin is in charge of taking unpopular measures.”
Authorities in Moscow are seriously considering shutting down the city, four people familiar with discussions on the subject said.
A Moscow government representative declined to comment.
Putin’s top public health official, Anna Popova, on Monday ruled out a lockdown adopted by governments in the worst-afflicted European countries of Italy and Spain, as well as in France and the UK, calling the measure unnecessary.
While Russia’s patient numbers are well below the levels in those countries, Putin made his address to the nation a day after Sobyanin warned him that the official figures understated the true scale of the outbreak and that Moscow had nearly twice as many cases in reality.
“Sobyanin has effectively become the main person responsible for dealing with the virus,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, head of R. Politik, a political consultancy. “That’s why he is pushing for the toughest possible measures.”
Moscow has closed entertainment venues and banned gatherings of more than 50 people, although the city so far remains free of the home confinement imposed in other capitals, including Paris, London, Rome and Madrid.
The subway was open, even if traffic is down by half and there were plenty of vehicles on the roads.
The WHO’s representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, on Thursday said that if Muscovites and others across the country exercise self-discipline and stay home, then officials might avoid imposing strict quarantine.
“If it becomes necessary, I am sure they will take this measure,” she said.
PASTA PUNCHLINE: Billy McLean’s spoof poking fun at misinformation on the coronavirus was meant for friends, but is being eaten up by frazzled Britons It started off as an ad-libbed joke for some friends in a soccer banter group and ended up being heard by vast numbers of Britons within hours. However, the man responsible for a joke WhatsApp audio clip that claimed the UK Ministry of Defence was about to requisition Wembley Stadium to cook the world’s biggest lasagna has said his viral success also shows the risks of believing everything that gets sent to you on the messaging service. Billy McLean, a 29-year-old Londoner who works in software sales, came forward to the Guardian to identify himself as the creator of the much-shared clip
‘AN HONORABLE TASK’: The brigade to Italy is the sixth contingent of doctors the nation has sent abroad to aid governments contending with the COVID-19 pandemic Cuba has dispatched doctors and nurses to Italy for the first time this weekend to help fight COVID-19 at the request of the worst-affected region Lombardy, it said. The Caribbean nation has sent its “armies of white robes” to disaster sites around the world largely in poor countries since its 1959 revolution, with doctors on the front lines in the fight against cholera in Haiti and against ebola in West Africa in the 2010s. Yet with the 52-strong brigade, this is the first time Cuba has sent an emergency contingent to Italy, one of the world’s richest countries, demonstrating the reach of
There are growing concerns for the health of Rokia Traore, a Malian singer who has been on hunger strike at the Fleury-Merogis Prison near Paris since she was arrested on March 10 on allegations of kidnapping her daughter in a child custody dispute. “I am very worried,” said Kenneth Feliho, her lawyer. “She is only drinking. She has not been eating for over a week and her immune system is weak.” Among those calling for the musician’ release are African stars including Salif Keita, Youssou N’Dour and Angelique Kidjo. Damon Albarn, who performed with her in the group Africa Express, wrote: “We demand,
FATAL IDEA: The nation’s drugs regulator is curbing use of hydroxychloroquine, which Donald Trump has promoted for its alleged potential to treat COVID-19 Australia’s drug regulator has been forced to restrict powers to prescribe a drug undergoing clinical trials to treat COVID-19, because doctors have been inappropriately prescribing it to themselves and their family members, despite potentially deadly side effects. The anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the similar compound chloroquine are currently used mostly for patients with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, but stocks in Australia have been diminished thanks to global publicity — including from US President Donald Trump — about the potential of the drug to treat COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have potentially severe and even deadly side effects if used inappropriately, including