Virus Outbreak: Cambodia accused of using crisis to arrest opposition

Reuters, PHNOM PENH





The Cambodian government has used the coronavirus outbreak to lock up opposition activists and others expressing concern about the virus and the government’s response, New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said yesterday.

Seventeen people have been arrested since late January for sharing information about the coronavirus in Cambodia, including four members or supporters of the dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, HRW said.

They were charged with penal code violations including incitement, conspiracy, and spreading false information, the group said.

A Cambodian Children’s Fund employee sprays disinfectant in a community in Phnom Penh yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The arrests included a 14-year-old girl who expressed fears on social media about rumors of coronavirus cases at her school and in her province, it said.

Twelve were released from detention after signing pledges not to spread “fake news” and to apologize, the group said.

“The Cambodian government is misusing the COVID-19 outbreak to lock up opposition activists and others expressing concern about the virus and the government’s response,” HRW deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said.

“It’s truly frightening that during a national crisis, the Cambodian government seems more interested in silencing online critics than undertaking a massive COVID-19 public information campaign,” Robertson said.

Cambodia reported three new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its total to 87, the Cambodian Ministry of Health said.

Government spokesman Phay Siphan acknowledged some arrests, but dismissed the group’s allegations, saying such measures had been taken elsewhere to fight false postings about the coronavirus.

The postings that led to the arrests were “disturbing and dangerous to people, and have made people believe panic that affects national security,” he said.