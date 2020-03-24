Pompeo seeks to save Afghan peace

DEADLOCK: The US’ top diplomat was to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, and follow up on a stalled peace accord with the Taliban

AFP, KABUL





US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday arrived in the Afghan capital, Kabul, amid an ongoing political crisis and a raging Taliban insurgency — which further threaten an already-floundering peace process.

Pompeo, in an unannounced visit, was to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his presidential rival Abdullah Abdullah following a contested election last year.

Pompeo is scheduled to meet the men separately and also hold meetings with both together yesterday.

A policeman searches a motorist at a checkpoint in Kabul on Sunday. Photo: AFP

According to a pool report from a journalist accompanying Pompeo, the top US diplomat was welcomed by special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad — the lead US negotiator in recent talks with the Taliban — after arriving at Kabul airport.

The visit came just a day after the Afghan government and the Taliban held their first discussion on arranging prisoner exchanges — a key step in a broader push for peace following a withdrawal deal signed between Washington and the militants last month.

The agreement established a framework for bringing to an end to the US’ longest war following the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

His visit is being watched closely for clues to whether it can resolve the week-long political deadlock.

“We’ll see if ... that would mean things are negotiated and they are ready for a final settlement,” a diplomatic source in Kabul said.

Khalilzad on Sunday tweeted it was “urgent” to quickly conclude plans for the prisoner swap — as called for in the US pact with the Taliban — with the COVID-19 pandemic complicating diplomatic contacts.

The deal called for the release of up to 5,000 Taliban fighters held by Kabul, and up to 1,000 members of the Afghan government forces in insurgent hands.

That was meant to take place before the start of peace talks originally set for March 10 between the government — which was not a party to the negotiations that produced the Doha deal — and the Taliban.

After initially refusing to release the Taliban prisoners, Ghani announced that the authorities would free 1,500 insurgents as a “gesture of goodwill,” with plans to free another 3,500 prisoners after the talks are under way.

The Taliban rejected the offer.

The Doha accord also calls for the gradual withdrawal of US and other foreign troops over a 14-month period — the main focus of the US diplomatic efforts.

The first phase of that withdrawal has already begun, though some troop movements have been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In exchange, the Taliban agreed to fight jihadist groups like al-

Qaeda and promised to negotiate for the first time with Kabul.

However, since the Doha agreement was signed, the Taliban have carried out scores of attacks.

Political chaos in Kabul has further complicated matters, with Abdullah, Ghani’s former chief executive, also claiming the presidency following a bitterly disputed election in September last year.

The impasse and continued fighting, along with the world’s preoccupation with coronavirus, have sparked fears the window for a peace deal is closing fast.

Additional reporting by Reuters