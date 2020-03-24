US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday arrived in the Afghan capital, Kabul, amid an ongoing political crisis and a raging Taliban insurgency — which further threaten an already-floundering peace process.
Pompeo, in an unannounced visit, was to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his presidential rival Abdullah Abdullah following a contested election last year.
Pompeo is scheduled to meet the men separately and also hold meetings with both together yesterday.
Photo: AFP
According to a pool report from a journalist accompanying Pompeo, the top US diplomat was welcomed by special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad — the lead US negotiator in recent talks with the Taliban — after arriving at Kabul airport.
The visit came just a day after the Afghan government and the Taliban held their first discussion on arranging prisoner exchanges — a key step in a broader push for peace following a withdrawal deal signed between Washington and the militants last month.
The agreement established a framework for bringing to an end to the US’ longest war following the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.
His visit is being watched closely for clues to whether it can resolve the week-long political deadlock.
“We’ll see if ... that would mean things are negotiated and they are ready for a final settlement,” a diplomatic source in Kabul said.
Khalilzad on Sunday tweeted it was “urgent” to quickly conclude plans for the prisoner swap — as called for in the US pact with the Taliban — with the COVID-19 pandemic complicating diplomatic contacts.
The deal called for the release of up to 5,000 Taliban fighters held by Kabul, and up to 1,000 members of the Afghan government forces in insurgent hands.
That was meant to take place before the start of peace talks originally set for March 10 between the government — which was not a party to the negotiations that produced the Doha deal — and the Taliban.
After initially refusing to release the Taliban prisoners, Ghani announced that the authorities would free 1,500 insurgents as a “gesture of goodwill,” with plans to free another 3,500 prisoners after the talks are under way.
The Taliban rejected the offer.
The Doha accord also calls for the gradual withdrawal of US and other foreign troops over a 14-month period — the main focus of the US diplomatic efforts.
The first phase of that withdrawal has already begun, though some troop movements have been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.
In exchange, the Taliban agreed to fight jihadist groups like al-
Qaeda and promised to negotiate for the first time with Kabul.
However, since the Doha agreement was signed, the Taliban have carried out scores of attacks.
Political chaos in Kabul has further complicated matters, with Abdullah, Ghani’s former chief executive, also claiming the presidency following a bitterly disputed election in September last year.
The impasse and continued fighting, along with the world’s preoccupation with coronavirus, have sparked fears the window for a peace deal is closing fast.
Additional reporting by Reuters
TikTok moderators were told to suppress videos from users who appeared too ugly, poor or disabled, as part of the company’s efforts to curate an aspirational air in the videos it promotes, according to new documents published by the Intercept news site. The documents detail how moderators for the social video app were instructed to select content for the influential “For You” feed, an algorithmic timeline that is most users’ first port of call when they open the app. As a result, being selected for For You can drive huge numbers of views to a given video, but the selection criteria
EXUDING CONFIDENCE: Leading medical experts say China should be able to eliminate COVID-19 the same way it did SARS, unless it spirals out of control elsewhere Chinese scientists and health experts involved in the country’s fight against the coronavirus believe the worst is now over, downplaying warnings that the disease could become seasonal or that a deadlier “second wave” could hit later in the year. As the pandemic continues to spread overseas, a growing number of countries are bracing themselves for a worst-case scenario in which COVID-19 remains in circulation until next year at the earliest. However, medical advisers in China have expressed confidence that the country’s strict containment measures have done enough to ensure that the outbreak can be brought under complete control, domestically at least, within
In many parts of the world, wintertime tends to be when people get sick from viruses that cause colds and influenza. The illness COVID-19 broke out during China’s winter and spread in Iran, Italy and the rest of Europe as those countries endured their coldest months. As Australia heads into winter, what could this mean for the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19? Experts have said that cooler temperatures can affect the behavior and spread of a virus in three interconnected ways: First, temperatures can affect the virus directly. Some viruses might have a temperature range where they can survive for longer and
Australian researchers yesterday said they have mapped immune responses from one of the country’s first COVID-19 patients, findings that Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt has said are a crucial first step in developing a vaccine and treatment. While the bulk of those infected experience only mild symptoms, it is severe or critical in 20 percent of patients. The virus has been fatal in about 1 percent of reported cases. As scientists scramble to develop a vaccine, researchers at Australia’s Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity said they have taken an important step in understanding the virus. By examining the blood results