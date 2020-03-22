World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Authorities shut Bondi Beach

Authorities yesterday closed Sydney’s Bondi Beach after huge crowds flocked to the popular sunbathing spot, despite a government ban on large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary measure came after photographs of mostly young beachgoers packed on the famous sands were widely shared online, drawing howls of protest in the media and from officials. “What we saw this morning here on Bondi Beach was the most irresponsible behavior of individuals that we’ve seen so far,” New South Wales Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said. “This is not something we are doing because we are the ‘fun police,’” he told a beachside news conference. The ban could be extended to other beaches if social distancing rules are not followed, he added.

BONAIRE

RdK seizes PDVSA facility

State-owned oil refiner Refineria di Korsou (RdK) on Friday seized an oil storage terminal on the Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire over a payment dispute with Venezuela’s state-run Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), an RdK official said. The government would seek Dutch court approvals to sell Bonaire Petroleum Corp (BOPEC), which is owned by PDVSA, and its 10-million barrel storage terminal if no payments are received, RdK managing director Marcelino de Lannoy said. In the video statement addressed to BOPEC workers, De Lannoy said that RdK would take their interests into account “as long as this is possible.” “RdK hopes that with this PDVSA will comply with its duties,” De Lannoy said. “If this is not the case, there is no alternative left for RdK to use its right to sell the installations in a public auction.” Last year, RdK ended PDVSA’s contract to operate its 335,000 barrel per day Isla refinery on Curacao.

GREECE

Police seize weapons cache

Police on Friday said that they have seized grenade launchers and other weapons in raids against suspected members of a far-left Turkish armed group. The raids were carried out at two properties in Athens on Thursday against alleged members of the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front, a group that is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU. Eleven people were arrested in the operation that involved the counterterrorism division of the police and the National Intelligence Service, authorities said. They were on Friday charged with terrorism-linked offenses. Their lawyers said that the suspects denied the charges. The weapons seized include two anti-tank missile launchers, two grenade launchers, four handguns and an automatic rifle.

UNITED STATES

Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family said late on Friday. “Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” his family said in a statement, adding that they were planning a small private service “out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency.” A three-time Grammy winner, Rogers was known for a string of hits including The Gambler, Lucille and Islands in the Stream. He had 24 No. 1 hits, was a six-time Country Music Awards winner and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Rogers also came to prominence through his collaboration with Dolly Parton and appearances on films and TV programs, including The Muppet Show.