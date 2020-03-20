A massive coronavirus prayer session with tens of thousands of devotees sparked an outcry in Bangladesh on Wednesday as the South Asian nation reported its first death from the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 10,000 Muslims gathered in an open field in Raipur to pray “healing verses” from the Koran to rid the country of the coronavirus, Raipur Police Chief Tota Miah said.
“They held the Khatme Shifa prayers after dawn to free the country from the coronavirus,” Miah said.
Photo: AFP
Organizers claimed that the number of worshipers was 25,000.
Organizers did not get permission from authorities to hold the session, Miah said.
Photographs of the gathering were widely shared on social media, with commenters slamming the massive rally.
Bangladeshi authorities have already shut schools and asked locals to avoid large gatherings in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
“Unbelievable how they even have done it without notifying the police? They will be held responsible if anything happens to the people in the region,” Abdur Rahman wrote on Facebook.
Despite the authorities’ appeal to avoid crowded public areas, many took the opportunity to head to tourism sites.
Police said that they had to close two beaches, including one at Cox’s Bazar, which is home to nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said a lockdown might be required to contain the virus.
“If necessary, Bangladesh will be shut down. It’ll be enforced where necessary. People must be saved first. We’ll do everything for that,” he told reporters.
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to
Zimbabwe’s government is to offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, regulations published on Thursday showed. Under former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, the nation took over about 5,000 farms, mostly from white farmers, saying the policy was meant to address colonial imbalances. The land seizures triggered an economic collapse. The southern African country’s new Constitution, agreed with the opposition in 2013, provides for compensation of all farmers whose land was seized by the state. However, Zimbabwe’s economic woes mean it has struggled to pay the former farmers. It set aside US$17.5 million in
Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for COVID-19, the Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Saturday. Both ships were cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia. The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400km from Santiago. He was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique, where he tested positive for the virus. “The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition, but
PREVENTATIVE MEASURES: The lockdown was leaked, triggering panic buying and sending people rushing to bus stations as they anticipated restrictions in movement Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is to place about 12 million people in Metro Manila on lockdown and largely suspend government work for a month in an effort to stop COVID-19 from spreading. Duterte on Thursday said that he was suspending domestic travel to and from Metro Manila from Sunday to April 14, and restricting entry of travelers from nations that had recorded local transmissions of the coronavirus. Philippine Secretary of Trade and Industry Ramon Lopez, in a televised briefing yesterday, said that a 60-day price freeze on basic goods is in effect in Metro Manila to prevent a sharp rise in prices. He