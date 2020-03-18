The number of women and girls who have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) could be much higher than previously estimated, as a new report shows the practice is carried out in more than 90 countries around the world.
The UN estimates that 200 million women and girls have undergone FGM — but this figure is drawn from only 31 countries — 27 in Africa — where national data have been collected.
After pulling together data from indirect estimates, smaller surveys, academic studies and from anecdotal evidence, researchers from Equality Now, the End FGM European Network and the US End FGM/C Network found that hundreds of thousands of cases have been documented across 92 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America.
Photo: AP
FGM involves the partial or total removal of the female external genitalia for non-medical reasons.
In the report published yesterday, the three organizations are calling on governments to commission national surveys to create a more accurate picture of global prevalence rates, which would allow a more cohesive response to the problem.
Divya Srinivasan, a lawyer and Equality Now’s South Asia consultant, said the purpose of the report was to “spotlight that it is happening all over the world.”
PROGRESS IN AFRICA
Srinivasan said the focus on stopping FGM has been targeted in Africa, where there has been some success.
A study published in 2018 showed that prevalence rates had fallen sharply across Africa since the mid-1990s. In east Africa the rates fell from 71.4 percent in 1995 to just 8 percent in 2016.
“But we assume it’s not happening in the rest of the world. The international community and governments need to scale up efforts across the world,” she said.
Limited data means governments can “turn a blind eye and pretend it’s not happening,” she said.
According to the report, more than 500,000 women and girls in the US have undergone FGM or are at risk of doing so. In Australia, more than 50,000 women and girls had been cut, while an estimated 600,000 have undergone the practice across the EU. In the UK, 137,000 women and girls had been cut and more than 67,000 are at risk. About 70,000 had undergone FGM in Germany. Cases were also found in regions of India, Iran, Israel and Russia.
However, Srinivasan, who was lead author of the report, said these figures are likely to be underestimates as they are largely based on figures related to diaspora communities from countries where FGM is known to be practiced.
In the US, for example, the figure excludes Christian communities.
In an interview for the report, Jenny, who grew up in a conservative Christian home in the US Midwest, said she underwent FGM when she was five.
She was taught to believe that women should be submissive and that “sex for pleasure was wrong for women.”
KENTUCKY
It is only recently that she has begun to talk about her experience, and started a petition to get the practice banned in Kentucky, one of 15 US states where FGM is legal.
A bipartisan bill to ban FGM in Kentucky unanimously passed in January and is now heading to the US Senate for consideration.
“I think it is important for people to understand just because so few Americans have spoken up, it does not mean it is not happening here,” Jenny said.
“There is such a silence that surrounds this practice, that until we are talking about it more, we are really never going to know the amount of girls in the US that have been affected. We have to remove the shame, make it a subject safe to talk about,” she said.
In 2015, 193 governments agreed to eliminate FGM by 2030 as part of their commitment to meet the UN’s sustainable development goals.
THREAT TO WILDLIFE: The masks are not going to break down quickly, so they are a health hazard to humans and a danger to marine life that might mistake them for food Discarded masks are piling up on Hong Kong’s beaches and nature trails, with environmental groups warning that the waste is posing a huge threat to marine life and wildlife habitats. Most of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents have for weeks been putting on single-use masks every day in the hope of warding off the coronavirus, which has infected 126 people in the territory and killed three of them. However, huge numbers of the masks are not disposed of properly, and have instead ended up dumped in the countryside or the sea, where marine life can mistake them for food, washing up on
A doctor in Wuhan, China, has spoken out after seeing several of her colleagues die from the coronavirus, criticizing hospital authorities for suppressing early warnings of the outbreak in an interview censors have been trying to erase from the Internet. In an interview with the Chinese magazine Renwu, Ai Fen (艾芬), director of the emergency room at Wuhan Central Hospital, said she was reprimanded after alerting her superiors and colleagues of a SARS-like virus seen in patients in December last year. Now that the virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives inside China, including four doctors at her hospital, one of which
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to
Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for COVID-19, the Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Saturday. Both ships were cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia. The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400km from Santiago. He was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique, where he tested positive for the virus. “The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition, but