Virus Outbreak: NZ unveils stimulus package

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: The package focusing on wage subsidies, tax breaks and a boost to healthcare would soften the blow from the pandemic, the minister of finance said

AFP, WELLINGTON





New Zealand yesterday unveiled a NZ$12.1 billion (US$7.3 billion) stimulus package as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern raided the nation’s “rainy day” fund to soften the economic hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand Minister of Finance Grant Robertson conceded that “recession is almost certain,” but said that the package — which focuses on wage subsidies, tax breaks and a boost to healthcare — would help contain its impact.

The center-left government said that it was the largest peacetime spending spree in modern New Zealand history — the equivalent of three years’ worth of budget operational funding in one go.

Robertson likened it to a defensive tackle from the country’s famous All Blacks rugby union team.

“We are in for a fight against an outside force beyond our control that is wreaking havoc around the globe, we are up for that fight,” he told parliament. “There is no better defensive line than the All Blacks and it is just the same with our people as we face this virus.”

Ardern said government finances were set up to include provision for emergency response.

“We’ve always been prepared for the fact that a rainy day could befall us,” she said. “As a nation, that is part of the Shaky Isles, which experiences volcanoes, extreme weather events, earthquakes.”

Initial market reaction to the package was positive, with the NZX 50 at one point rising 0.89 percent before closing the day with a 0.5 percent loss.

New Zealand has just eight confirmed cases and no fatalities, for a population of nearly 5 million.

It has imposed strict travel restrictions, ordering all international arrivals to self-isolate, in a bid to prevent infection.

Ardern said the stimulus package followed the same strategy of taking bold action early.

“We’ve gone hard with our health response and now we’re going hard with our financial assistance,” she said.

Robertson said the package was just the first step in the government’s economic response, with further stimulus set to be announced in the annual budget in May.

The central bank also slashed its base rate 0.75 points to 0.25 percent on Monday.

The package offers NZ$5.1 billion in wage subsidies for businesses hit by a virus-induced downturn, while welfare recipients would receive about NZ$2.8 billion in additional payments.

Business tax breaks total about NZ$2.8 billion and the balance going to measures, such as additional healthcare, and a NZ$600 million package for the aviation industry.

Robertson said the aviation support did not include direct government subsidies for Air New Zealand, which on Monday announced that it was scaling back to a skeleton operation throughout the crisis.

Kiwibank said that it was an extraordinary fiscal package for extraordinary times.

“The package goes some way to backstopping business and reducing the risk of a rise in defaults ... it’s good news, it’s a positive step,” the bank’s economists said in a research note.