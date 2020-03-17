Bolsonaro backers defy warnings to stage rallies

AP, RIO DE JANEIRO





Thousands of Brazilians ignored warnings to avoid mass gatherings and staged demonstrations in favor of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and against his antagonists in the Brazilian Congress and Supreme Court on Sunday.

Bolsonaro himself had urged supporters to delay the demonstrations, which had been announced weeks ago, due to the spread of COVID-19, but he apparently changed his mind on Sunday morning, joining a rally in the capital of Brasilia where he took selfies and shook hands with demonstrators.

Bolsonaro’s office on Thursday announced that tests showed him free of the new coronavirus despite his chief spokesman and other aides having tested positive following a visit to Washington, where they met US President Donald Trump.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday takes a selfie with supporters in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, after a protest against the Brazilian Congress and Supreme Court. Photo: AFP

“This is priceless, what the people are doing in spite of my recommendation,” Bolsonaro said in a Facebook Live transmission.

“With everything against it — the press, the virus, the recommendations — the people took to the streets,” the president said.

Bolsonaro did not organize the event, but at times appeared to encourage participation.

Many of the protesters in Rio de Janeiro wore medical masks while carrying placards supporting the president.

“The corruption kills a lot more than the virus,” said Alisson de Oliveira, 42, although he said that he was worried by the illness.

The demonstrations occurred at a time when Bolsonaro is battling with parts of Congress over the federal budget.

Brazilian House of Deputies President Rodrigo Maia said on social media that Bolsonaro’s decision to attend the demonstration effectively downplays the pandemic and encourages people to hit the streets.

“This is an attack on public health that goes against the orientations of his own government,” Maia wrote.

So far, Brazil has confirmed more than 170 cases of the virus.

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo on Friday banned mass gatherings and Rio’s governor said that police would even restrict access to beaches, although they merely looked on as Friday’s demonstration occurred and thousands sunned themselves on Copacabana Beach.