Thousands of Brazilians ignored warnings to avoid mass gatherings and staged demonstrations in favor of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and against his antagonists in the Brazilian Congress and Supreme Court on Sunday.
Bolsonaro himself had urged supporters to delay the demonstrations, which had been announced weeks ago, due to the spread of COVID-19, but he apparently changed his mind on Sunday morning, joining a rally in the capital of Brasilia where he took selfies and shook hands with demonstrators.
Bolsonaro’s office on Thursday announced that tests showed him free of the new coronavirus despite his chief spokesman and other aides having tested positive following a visit to Washington, where they met US President Donald Trump.
Photo: AFP
“This is priceless, what the people are doing in spite of my recommendation,” Bolsonaro said in a Facebook Live transmission.
“With everything against it — the press, the virus, the recommendations — the people took to the streets,” the president said.
Bolsonaro did not organize the event, but at times appeared to encourage participation.
Many of the protesters in Rio de Janeiro wore medical masks while carrying placards supporting the president.
“The corruption kills a lot more than the virus,” said Alisson de Oliveira, 42, although he said that he was worried by the illness.
The demonstrations occurred at a time when Bolsonaro is battling with parts of Congress over the federal budget.
Brazilian House of Deputies President Rodrigo Maia said on social media that Bolsonaro’s decision to attend the demonstration effectively downplays the pandemic and encourages people to hit the streets.
“This is an attack on public health that goes against the orientations of his own government,” Maia wrote.
So far, Brazil has confirmed more than 170 cases of the virus.
Authorities in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo on Friday banned mass gatherings and Rio’s governor said that police would even restrict access to beaches, although they merely looked on as Friday’s demonstration occurred and thousands sunned themselves on Copacabana Beach.
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque
THREAT TO WILDLIFE: The masks are not going to break down quickly, so they are a health hazard to humans and a danger to marine life that might mistake them for food Discarded masks are piling up on Hong Kong’s beaches and nature trails, with environmental groups warning that the waste is posing a huge threat to marine life and wildlife habitats. Most of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents have for weeks been putting on single-use masks every day in the hope of warding off the coronavirus, which has infected 126 people in the territory and killed three of them. However, huge numbers of the masks are not disposed of properly, and have instead ended up dumped in the countryside or the sea, where marine life can mistake them for food, washing up on
A doctor in Wuhan, China, has spoken out after seeing several of her colleagues die from the coronavirus, criticizing hospital authorities for suppressing early warnings of the outbreak in an interview censors have been trying to erase from the Internet. In an interview with the Chinese magazine Renwu, Ai Fen (艾芬), director of the emergency room at Wuhan Central Hospital, said she was reprimanded after alerting her superiors and colleagues of a SARS-like virus seen in patients in December last year. Now that the virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives inside China, including four doctors at her hospital, one of which
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to