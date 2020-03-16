The ailing US news industry is bracing for more turmoil, with the COVID-19 pandemic expected to deliver an economic shock to the sector — just when people need credible information the most.
The impact is expected to be especially difficult for the country’s newspaper sector, which has endured a decade where 2,000 publications have disappeared and newsroom jobs have fallen by half.
News organizations are expected to take a hit from drops in advertising in an economic downturn, and could see declines in subscription revenue as readers pare expenses.
Conferences and events that some organizations have used to supplement their incomes are also likely to disappear as long as the health emergency persists.
“If you’re ad-supported and now heading into a period of short-term economic contraction, that’s very bad for your business,” said Gabriel Kahn, a journalism professor at the University of Southern California who follows industry economic trends. “For smaller local players that’s a direct hit they can’t easily recover from.”
The free Seattle weekly The Stranger last week warned of an impending crisis and asked readers for donations, saying that “90 percent of our revenue — advertising, ticketing fees and our own events — is directly tied to people getting together in groups. The coronavirus situation has virtually eliminated this income all at once.”
At the same time, the epidemic offers “an opportunity to turn the tide of the past few years” and rebuild trust with readers, University of Oregon journalism professor Damian Radcliffe said.
“At a time of a national and international public health crisis, communities need reliable, informed journalism more than ever,” he said.
Radcliffe said several news organizations have dropped online paywalls as an effort to show “journalism as an act of public good.”
Kahn agreed that for many newsrooms, “this is the moment they can develop a connection with their audience and establish their value.”
Joseph Lichterman, head of editorial and digital strategy at Lenfest Institute, which owns the Philadelphia Inquirer, said that news organizations would face huge challenges in covering the crisis as well as an opportunity.
“People tend to trust local media more than national media, so you want to have strong local news organizations,” he said.
However, he added that news organizations are being pressed to expand coverage as the health crisis worsens, creating additional problems.
“They have to deal with the logistics of keeping the business afloat and making sure their staff is safe,” he said.
Some research has pointed to the importance of local media in dealing with an epidemic, among other public interest matters.
DECIDING PRIORITIES: Testing everyone did not seem to be the right approach and people showing symptoms would be a priority, the health secretary said The Philippines, with a population of more than 100 million, had only 2,000 novel coronavirus test kits available earlier this week as the number of infections jumped. Its government once had 4,500 kits in stock, but the number dwindled to 2,000 by Monday as the number of people who wanted to be diagnosed surged, Philippine Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday. Confirmed cases in the nation had increased to 35 yesterday. The limited number of testing kits is constraining the country’s ability to test more people for the virus, Philippine Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque
UNDER FIRE: A poll found that 50 percent of respondents disapproved of Shinzo Abe’s handling of the outbreak, while doubts are growing regarding the Tokyo Olympics Japan is set this week to revise a law that would allow Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency over COVID-19, if needed, as Abe faces persistent criticism for his handling of the outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. In perhaps his biggest test since returning to office in 2012, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister has come under fire for what critics have called an initial lack of leadership, followed by abrupt steps, such as school closures that left parents and employers scrambling. Japan has more than 1,000 cases of the virus, including about 700 from a
AGE CONCERNS: Critics lamented the ‘millions in advertising revenue’ that the site generates while it does not have an effective system to verify age and consent An online petition accusing Pornhub, the UK’s biggest open access porn site, from profiting from videos of rape and sexual abuse has reached more than 350,000 signatures. Pornhub is the world’s biggest porn site and was visited 42 billion times last year. It is free to access, with no age restrictions, and raises revenue through advertising and paid-for promotions by porn producers. The allegations levied against Pornhub owner Mindgeek center on the perceived insufficiency of the company’s safeguarding checks on the 6 million videos a year that are posted on the site, many by amateur producers. Over the past year the company has
China yesterday closed several makeshift hospitals for COVID-19 patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort staff went back to work as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the epidemic. New virus cases in China — which accounts for the vast majority of the more than 100,000 infections worldwide — have declined in the past few weeks in a sign that the nation’s unprecedented lockdown measures are working. The improving situation stands in stark contrast with the growing global spread of the disease that has affected scores of countries and prompted some governments to impose their own draconian measures