Lithuania seeks justice after 30 years of freedom

AFP, VILNIUS





Seeking justice for victims of the Soviet regime to heal historical trauma has become a top priority for Lithuania as it marks 30 years since it became the first republic to break away from the USSR.

Take Auksute Ramanauskaite Skokauskiene, who is one of Lithuania’s most prominent victims of historical trauma.

She spent her childhood living under an assumed identity to avoid Soviet authorities tracing her father who led Lithuania’s armed resistance against Soviet rule in the Baltic state after World War II.

Democracy supporters march to demand the withdrawal of the Soviet Red Army from Lithuania in Vilnius on June 22, 1991. Photo: AFP

Captured in 1956 and executed the following year, Adolfas Ramanauskas was only given a full state funeral about six decades later in 2018, after archeologists identified his body in a mass grave.

“I always felt very disturbed that the Soviets slandered my dad and other freedom fighters,” Ramanauskaite Skokauskiene, a former lawmaker and retired engineer, told reporters. “For me, it was very important that now I have a grave where I can come.”

A big advocate of helping others like her to heal, Ramanauskaite Skokauskiene threw her support behind an unprecedented conference on trauma that featured prominent government officials.

However, the jury is still out on how much historic trauma hurts the country until this day.

Lithuania left the USSR on March 11, 1990, and has since enjoyed impressive economic growth — notably after joining the EU and NATO in 2004.

However, the Baltic nation of 2.8 million people struggles with some of Europe’s highest rates of suicide, alcoholism and emigration.

Some critics blame persistent poverty and high levels of income inequality for these social ills, but others insist they are also symptoms of intergenerational trauma rooted in the undigested past.

“Can it be that our society is ill, and the name of the disease is not coronavirus?” Laimonas Talat Kelpsa, a senior Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs official, told a conference in Vilnius focused on collective trauma, the first of its kind.

“One of the reasons for Lithuanians to be depressed could be our difficult and complicated history,” Kelpsa told psychotherapists, diplomats and victims attending the conference.

Experts suggest that historical injustice and the failure to meet the needs of the victims have a huge impact on societies haunted by history.

Simon Wessely, a professor of psychological medicine at King’s College London, said acknowledging the past is important both individually and collectively.

“A single person can be a perpetrator, a victim and a bystander at different times in their lives. So it is with countries and so it is with culture,” he told delegates.

“Sometimes [the past] is too painful to acknowledge, but acknowledge it we must,” Wessely said.

Like fellow Baltic states Latvia and Estonia, Lithuania was annexed by the Soviets during World War II, and then deeply scarred by the Stalinist-era deportation of hundreds of thousands of its people to Siberia and Central Asia in the 1940s and 1950s.

While the trio remained firmly under Moscow’s thumb for decades, cracks first began to show with then-Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev’s arrival in the Kremlin in 1985.

Within the space of a few years, his perestroika and glasnost political and economic reforms began to spiral out of control, presenting an opportunity that was not lost on Lithuanians.

On March 11, 1990, Lithuanian lawmakers, including Communist Party rebels, voted overwhelmingly for independence.

Moscow recognized Lithuania’s independence following a failed coup by communist hardliners in the Soviet capital in August 1991. The USSR was formally dissolved four months later.

The Baltic states have had rocky relations with Moscow ever since, not least because of different perceptions about the war and the Soviet era.

In 2016, Lithuania declared an ex-KGB official guilty of genocide for his role in arresting partisan leader Ramanauskas. The European Court of Human Rights approved the verdict.

Last year, a Lithuanian court found more than 60 former Soviet officials guilty of war crimes in absentia for their role in a bloody 1991 crackdown against the pro-independence movement that killed 14 civilians and wounded more than 700.

Moscow said the trial was politically motivated. It has refused to recognize the Soviet takeover of the Baltic states as an occupation. Lithuania has never received an apology or reparations.

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier said that this year “could potentially be a very critical year” as divisions grow over the interpretation of history.

Without naming countries, he said that “acknowledgement, public apologies and reparations” are key elements in seeking “historical closure.”