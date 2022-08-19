Taiwan, Australia to collaborate on language courses

By Rachel Lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan and Australia are to collaborate on language courses and training teachers after the Ministry of Education, the National Development Council and the Australian Office in Taipei yesterday signed the Taiwan-Australia English Learning Partners Action Plan.

The program aims to increase focus on the average proficiency of Taiwanese in bilingual communications, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said.

The program includes expedited development of bilingual high-education facilities, creating a bilingual learning environment in elementary and junior-high schools, enhancing the digital learning environment for English, promoting the acceptance of Taiwan’s General English Proficiency Test among international facilities and universities, boosting Mandarin education, and fostering and increasing the talent pool for bilingual education.

From left, National Council of Development Minister Kung Ming-hsin, Australian Representative Jenny Bloomfield and Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung hold copies of the Taiwan-Australia English Learning Partnership Action Plan at a signing ceremony in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Education

The ministry looks forward to working with its Australian peers on bilingual education for students under the 12-Year National Education Program and those in higher education to create online teaching programs and to help English-language teaching at vocational schools, Pan said.

Australia’s efforts to train bilingual talent and step up English-language training for vocational education would interface with professional associations and private organizations based on the needs of both sides, the ministry said.

The project aims to produce more bilingual individuals in the fields of tourism, medicare and in the technology sector, as well as in other industries, the ministry said.

The program was first discussed in March, and the ceremony yesterday marked an excellent beginning for a Taiwan-Australia partnership, National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said.

The program also highlights the council’s resolve to implement the government’s 2030 bilingual policy by offering more diverse channels to learn English and creating more opportunities for bilingual Taiwanese to excel and shine on the international stage, Kung said.

Australian Representative to Taiwan Jenny Bloomfield said that the program would deepen Taiwan-Australia collaboration in education, vocational training and youth interaction by establishing more sister-school ties and introducing more joint degree programs.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s New Colombo plan, which was enacted in 2015, has seen thousands of participants travel to Taiwan for academic discussions and other interactions, the ministry said.

These efforts will allow Taiwan to train more talented individuals who can travel the world based on their professional knowledge and proficiency in English, it said.