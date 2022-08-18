British lawmaker Alicia Kearns has called on Taiwan to play a bigger role in teaching Mandarin in the UK to enhance public understanding about Taiwan as Britons become increasingly distrustful of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
In a recent interview, the Conservative Party lawmaker expressed her hope that the government of Taiwan “comes proactively to the British government” to offer to help Britons improve their Mandarin.
A member of the British House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, Kearns in June proposed an amendment to the Higher Education Bill, which would give the government the power to shut down China’s Confucius Institutes over academic freedom concerns.
Photo: Reuters
If people in the UK want to learn Mandarin at university or another school, they can only go to a Confucius Institute, but Confucius Institutes “do not teach accurate history” and are under the control of the Chinese state, Kearns said.
“That needs to end,” she said, adding that Confucius Institutes, closely tied to the Chinese Ministry of Education, are “the arms of the Chinese state” and are harmful at the level of discussion about and to the understanding of China in the UK.
Kearns said that Taiwan’s equivalent of Confucius Institutes would expand Britons’ interest in Taiwan beyond the primary focus on defense and security to include its history, culture, bubble tea, the semiconductor industry and other success stories, as well as trade relationships and other exchanges between the two sides.
The change would shift conversation about Taiwan in the UK “away from Taiwan juxtaposed to the CCP” to one “that is just about our friendship with our friends in Taiwan,” she said.
A report published in June by the China Research Group, which was set up by Conservative lawmakers in 2020, said that there are 30 university-based Confucius Institutes in the UK, the highest number in the world.
British schools and universities are reliant on a network of 30 Confucius Institutes to coordinate the teaching of Mandarin, funding and expertise, the group’s report said.
Last month, former British chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, who is in the race to be the next British prime minister, said that he would shut down all 30 Confucius Institutes if elected, after being accused of being weak on China and Russia.
“I’m afraid I can’t say that’s not a welcome move,” Kearns said, discussing the issue.
The average member of the public and definitely conservative voters in the UK have become “very aware of the threat of the CCP in terms of invading our digital freedoms and our liberties,” she said.
Asked about major concerns in the UK’s bilateral relationships with China, Kearns said one of the biggest priorities is respect for the data of individuals.
China is building a totalitarian state on the back of data from people around the world, whether it be from China’s video surveillance firm Hikvision, social-media app TikTok or Huawei Technologies, Kearns said.
“They are sending back data, AI [artificial intelligence] data, hospital data, airport data, prison data, school data, to China, on British people. That is dangerous to our civil liberties, dangerous to our freedoms,” Kearns said.
Meanwhile, Kearns said the Foreign Affairs Committee would visit Taiwan this year to learn about Taiwan’s experiences in tackling China’s hybrid warfare campaign and other issues related to a trade deal between the UK and Taiwan.
The visit was initially scheduled for February, but was postponed after some lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19, she said.
Kearns would not give a date for the visit for security reasons, but said the plan would not be affected by China’s “disproportionate” reactions to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
British lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the committee, is expected to lead the delegation to Taiwan in November or December, an Aug. 2 report in the Guardian said.
If it happens, it would be the first visit to Taiwan by the committee since 2006.
Chinese Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang (鄭澤光) told a news conference on Aug. 2, when Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, that should British lawmakers visit Taiwan, it would have severe consequences for China’s relationship with the UK.
TRICKED INTO MOVING: Local governments in China do not offer any help, and Taiwanese there must compete with Chinese in an unfamiliar setting, a researcher said Beijing’s incentives for Taiwanese businesspeople to invest in China are only intended to lure them across the Taiwan Strait, after which they receive no real support, an expert said on Sunday. Over the past few years, Beijing has been offering a number of incentives that “benefit Taiwanese in name, while benefiting China in reality,” a cross-strait affairs expert said on condition of anonymity. Strategies such as the “31 incentives” are intended to lure Taiwanese talent, capital and technology to help address China’s economic issues while also furthering its “united front” efforts, they said. Local governments in China do not offer much practical
Police have detained a Taoyuan couple suspected of over the past two months colluding with human trafficking rings and employment scammers in Southeast Asia to send nearly 100 Taiwanese jobseekers to Cambodia. At a media briefing in Taipei yesterday, the Criminal Investigation Bureau presented items seized from the couple, including alleged victims’ passports, forged COVID-19 vaccination records, mobile phones, bank documents, checks and cash. The man, surnamed Tsai (蔡), and his girlfriend, surnamed Tsan (詹), were taken into custody last month, after police at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport stopped four jobseekers from boarding a flight to Phnom Penh, said Dustin Lee (李泱輯),
PUBLIC POLL: More than half believe Chinese drills would make Taiwanese less willing to unify with China, while 36 percent said an invasion was highly unlikely Half of Taiwanese support independence, according to the results of a poll released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation, which also found that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) support rating fell by 7 percentage points. Fifty percent of respondents supported independence, 25.7 percent supported maintaining the “status quo” and 11.8 percent supported unification, while 12.1 percent had no opinion, did not know or refused to answer, the foundation said. Support for independence is the new mainstream opinion, regardless of which party is in power, foundation chairman Michael You (游盈隆) said. Insinuations that Taiwan wants to maintain the “status quo” are a fabrication that
BILINGUAL PLAN: The 17 educators were recruited under a program that seeks to empower Taiwanese, the envoy to the Philippines said The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines on Thursday hosted a send-off event for the first group of English-language teachers from the country who were recruited for a Ministry of Education-initiated program to advance bilingual education in Taiwan. The 14 teachers and three teaching assistants are part of the Taiwan Foreign English Teacher Program, which aims to help find English-language instructors for Taiwan’s public elementary and junior-high schools, the office said. Seventy-seven teachers and 11 teaching assistants from the Philippines have been hired to teach in Taiwan in the coming school year, office data showed. Among the first group is 57-year-old