The Honduran government regards Taiwan as a partner in its efforts to promote welfare and national development, Honduran Ambassador to Taiwan Harold Burgos said during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office yesterday.
The Honduran government gives top priority to social justice, public health and education, Burgos said during his first meeting with Tsai after assuming his post last month.
The Central American nation sees Taiwan as a partner as it strives to build a society that can better protect vulnerable people, and would be resilient against natural disasters, disease outbreaks and other security threats, Burgos said.
Photo: CNA
He said that Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s administration faces historic challenges as it tries to restore the rule of law and democracy in the country.
The Central American nation fell into the hands of an authoritarian regime after former Honduran president Jose Manuel Zelaya — Castro’s husband — was ousted 12 years ago and had since been weakened by problems such as corruption and drugs, Burgos said.
It is important for Honduras to bolster its partnership and dialogue with Taiwan on political, social and economic issues, Burgos said, adding that he would spare no effort in promoting Honduras-Taiwan ties during his tenure.
Tsai said that Honduras is an “an important ally” for Taiwan and that she hopes Burgos would elevate bilateral relations to a new level.
In the face of the global expansion of authoritarianism, democratic partners must strengthen their cooperation in a variety of fields such as trade, she said.
Taiwan has enjoyed good trade ties with Honduras, with imports of shrimps, beef and coffee beans from the Central American nation becoming popular in Taiwan, she added.
She thanked the Honduran government for voicing support for Taiwan’s participation in international events.
Castro assumed office as Honduras’ first female head of state in January.
Her statements on the campaign trail had raised concerns that Castro she might end Honduras’ 81-year diplomatic relationship with Taiwan in favor of establishing ties with China.
However, after being sworn in, Castro said she hopes to maintain Honduras’ diplomatic relationship with Taiwan.
