One of the nation’s leading online job banks has removed more than 100 overseas job openings posted on its Web site because of concerns over human traffickers’ attempts to lure Taiwanese to Cambodia through the promise of high-paying jobs.
104 Job Bank yesterday said it has removed 179 job postings in “high-risk countries or areas,” including Cambodia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, that have been provided by 37 companies.
Other countries considered to be high risk include the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Turkey and Uganda, the company said.
Photo copied by Wang Kuan-jen
They were removed as a result of the company’s tightening of standards for listings for overseas jobs advertised by companies based in Taiwan and those operating overseas, it said.
Taiwan-based firms must now be publicly listed and have had their investment in the overseas company formally approved by the Investment Commission to be able to list job openings overseas, the 104 Job Bank said.
At the same time, companies operating in high-risk countries will not be allowed to post job openings on the 104 Job Bank Web site unless they are well-known publicly listed enterprises, it said.
Commenting on the recent overseas job scam threat, the agency cautioned people against entertaining job offers that seem too good to be true, and it said it would cooperate with police and continue to look for suspicious job openings posted on its platform.
The National Police Agency said that many Taiwanese have fallen prey to human traffickers to take nonexistent jobs in Cambodia and have been abused after arriving there.
A task force was set up by the government on Thursday last week to help victims still trapped there.
