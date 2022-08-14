The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) plans to create its own international hotel brand as part of its corporatization.
The Legislative Yuan in May passed the third reading of the State-run Taiwan Railways Corporation Act (國營台灣鐵路股份有限公司設置條例) — to transform the TRA from a regular government agency into a state-owned corporation — and amendments to the Railway Act (鐵路法), which would allow the TRA to utilize its assets more freely.
Business not related to the TRA’s rail operations include real-estate investment, property leasing, food sales and merchandising, but income sources and asset development can be diversified after the amendments take effect.
Photo: CNA
The TRA has been utilizing its assets and promoting tourism by rail, aiming to increase its income earned from affiliated businesses from NT$5 billion (US$166.83 million) last year to NT$10 billion by 2030, TRA Planning Department head Chiang Ming-i (江明宜) said on Friday.
During the discussion phase of corporatization, the TRA proposed opening hotels, an idea modeled after the East Japan Railway Co’s operation of the Hotel Metropolitan Premier Taipei, he said.
Potential land for hotels includes the TRA Employees’ Training Center in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) and land it owns in Yilan’s Jiaosi Township (礁溪), he said, adding that the agency could cooperate with hot spring hotel groups or create its own brand.
Before taking on long-term hotel plans, the TRA should develop land around Kaohsiung Main Station, which was given to the railway operator after urban land readjustment, as well as its old dormitories on Taipei’s Andong Street and Shida Road, he said.
To promote tourism, the TRA plans to transform the Pingsi (平溪), Neiwan (內灣) and Jiji (集集) branch lines into tourist lines, targeting tour groups and single-ticket tourists, he said.
It also plans to launch excursion trains with new themes and continue to collaborate with travel agencies to promote tourism by railway, he said, adding that the agency hopes that income from excursion trains could reach NT$140 million this year, increasing to NT$214 million in 2025 and NT$430 million in 2030.
Sales of boxed meals in the TRA system peaked in 2019 at 11 million, generating revenue of NT$850 million, but dropped to 5.13 million boxes last year, with revenue declining to NT$360 million, and 2.74 million meals in the first half of this year, with NT$195 million in revenue, TRA Affiliated Business Operation Center deputy general manager Wang Wen-chien (王文謙) said.
The agency could develop special boxed meals and other merchandise based on popular railway tourism trends to attract a wider variety of tourists and commuters, Chiang said.
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
If any war were to break out between the US and China, one trigger might be the increasingly frequent fighter jet encounters near Taiwan. Almost every day, Taiwanese fighter pilots hop in their US-made F-16s to intercept Chinese warplanes screaming past their territory. The encounters probe the nation’s defenses and force the pilots on both sides to avoid mistakes that could lead to a crisis that spins out of control. “I didn’t know whether they would fire at me,” said retired colonel Mountain Wang, recounting a tense five-minute confrontation he had with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) jets more than a decade
RESTRICTION EASED: Passengers would no longer be directed to designated waiting areas, and be allowed to shop and dine, the operator of the airport said International travelers transiting at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport would from today be allowed to go shopping and dine in the airport’s departure areas, the airport operator said, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) eased some border restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. Taoyuan International Airport Corp said reopening borders is a global trend, and since reallowing transit passengers from June 15, the airport has continued to review its procedures to improve services and efficiency. Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Victor Wang (王必勝), who heads the CECC, inspected the airport on July 22, while Deputy Minister of Transportation and
BLOCKADE RUNNERS: The military should prepare to cope with a possible blockade of Taiwan, and the latest drills give China a new basis for exercises, security experts said Taiwan should pay close attention to whether China will normalize military drills around the nation, experts said yesterday, adding that the military must devise coping strategies. China from Thursday to yesterday conducted its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan in retaliation for a visit last week by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. Although the nation’s armed forces have won public support by condemning the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for bullying Taiwan, the military should bolster its capabilities, Institute of National Defense and Security Research research fellow Su Tzu-yun