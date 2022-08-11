A group led by Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Agne Vaiciukeviciute on Tuesday visited Kaohsiung, home to Taiwan’s largest international commercial harbor, to promote exchanges on port management and maritime transport.
Calling Kaohsiung a city “full of warmth and vigor,” Vaiciukeviciute said that her ministry was looking to have Lithuania’s largest seaport, the port of Klaipeda, forge sister ties with the Port of Kaohsiung to encourage exchanges.
The reception for the delegation was hosted by Lee Hsien-yi (李賢義), chairman of Taiwan International Port Corp, a state-owned shipping company that operates ports, including the Port of Kaohsiung and six other international commercial ports, in Taiwan.
Photo: CNA
Lee expressed the desire to explore opportunities for further bilateral cooperation, especially on applications of smart technologies in port management and operations, through discussions with the delegation.
The 11-member group, which arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a five-day visit, toured Taichung-based RAC Electric Vehicles Inc yesterday to explore the possibility of electric bus cooperation.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the visit was the third in a series of deputy-ministerial visits to Taiwan by the eastern European country.
It follows visits by Lithuanian Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Jovita Neliupsiene on June 12, and Lithuanian Vice Minister of Agriculture Egidijus Giedraitis on June 22.
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
If any war were to break out between the US and China, one trigger might be the increasingly frequent fighter jet encounters near Taiwan. Almost every day, Taiwanese fighter pilots hop in their US-made F-16s to intercept Chinese warplanes screaming past their territory. The encounters probe the nation’s defenses and force the pilots on both sides to avoid mistakes that could lead to a crisis that spins out of control. “I didn’t know whether they would fire at me,” said retired colonel Mountain Wang, recounting a tense five-minute confrontation he had with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) jets more than a decade
INCREASINGLY EMBOLDENED: China can no longer be dismissed as inexperienced, demonstrating an ability to coordinate land and sea missile systems, an expert said Beijing’s largest-ever exercises around Taiwan have offered essential clues into its plans for a grueling blockade in the event of an attack on Taiwan, and revealed an increasingly emboldened Chinese military, experts said. The visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi — second in line to the presidency — sparked outrage from Beijing, which launched vast military maneuvers around the nation, even at the risk of partially exposing its plans to the US and its Asian allies. Mobilizing fighter planes, helicopters and warships, the drills aim to simulate a blockade of Taiwan and include practicing an “attack on