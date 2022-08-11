Lithuanian group visits Kaohsiung

Staff writer, with CNA





A group led by Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Agne Vaiciukeviciute on Tuesday visited Kaohsiung, home to Taiwan’s largest international commercial harbor, to promote exchanges on port management and maritime transport.

Calling Kaohsiung a city “full of warmth and vigor,” Vaiciukeviciute said that her ministry was looking to have Lithuania’s largest seaport, the port of Klaipeda, forge sister ties with the Port of Kaohsiung to encourage exchanges.

The reception for the delegation was hosted by Lee Hsien-yi (李賢義), chairman of Taiwan International Port Corp, a state-owned shipping company that operates ports, including the Port of Kaohsiung and six other international commercial ports, in Taiwan.

Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Agne Vaiciukeviciute, left, and Port of Taichung vice president Chen Miao-tang hold a model of a wind turbine at an event in the city yesterday. Photo: CNA

Lee expressed the desire to explore opportunities for further bilateral cooperation, especially on applications of smart technologies in port management and operations, through discussions with the delegation.

The 11-member group, which arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a five-day visit, toured Taichung-based RAC Electric Vehicles Inc yesterday to explore the possibility of electric bus cooperation.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the visit was the third in a series of deputy-ministerial visits to Taiwan by the eastern European country.

It follows visits by Lithuanian Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Jovita Neliupsiene on June 12, and Lithuanian Vice Minister of Agriculture Egidijus Giedraitis on June 22.