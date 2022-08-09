Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers yesterday accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration of wasting its massive cybersecurity budget, after Web domains battled a record number of cyberattacks in response to a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week.
Internet traffic on Tuesday last week peaked at 23 times the previous single-day record and remained high throughout the week, as government Web sites and other online systems came under attack.
Hacker organization APT 27, believed to be a Chinese state-sponsored group, on Wednesday claimed responsibility, although Beijing has refused to comment on the issue.
Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times
The past week has exposed the severity of the risk posed by cyberattacks, KMT Legislator Lee De-wei (李德維) told a news conference at the legislature in Taipei.
Web domains received a maximum score of 100 in a June report on government cybersecurity, yet the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Web site — which was included in the report — was forced down multiple times last week, he said.
The government set an annual budget of nearly NT$450 million (US$15 million) for cybersecurity last year, but the second it faced an attack, “it was like throwing all that money away,” Lee said, adding that even the Web site for the new Ministry of Digital Affairs was outsourced.
Photo: Yang Mien-chieh, Taipei Times
“Can the public really trust this kind of cybersecurity?” he asked.
As for China’s economic sanctions, KMT Legislator Cheng Cheng-chien (鄭正鈐) accused the government of forcing businesses to face the burden on their own, as Taiwanese firms rely on cross-strait trade.
The share of Taiwan’s exports destined for China has steadily increased to 42.31 percent last year, with the trade surplus likely totaling US$80 billion in the first half of this year alone, he said.
Yet Beijing is now becoming stricter, most recently forcing exporters to display “Taiwan, China” or “Chinese Taipei” on their products, he said.
The DPP has been reaping the benefits of the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement enacted under the KMT’s time in power, Lee said, referring to a cross-strait free-trade deal signed in 2010.
If a cross-strait trade war breaks out, the DPP administration must respond instead of shifting the burden onto the public, he added.
The actions of the Chinese Communist Party must be condemned as unbefitting China and Chinese culture, KMT Legislator Alex Fai (費鴻泰) said.
Beijing’s military exercises would only drive the two sides further apart, making the DPP’s anti-China rhetoric more palatable, he added.
Although they reached a record high earlier in the week, cyberattacks continued into the weekend.
The live broadcast on Formosa Television News’ Web site was briefly taken over on Saturday evening by messages in simplified characters declaring China’s sovereignty over Taiwan, with the patriotic song My People, My Country (我和我的祖國) playing in the background.
The feed returned to normal after two minutes.
On Sunday, the Web pages for National Taiwan University’s Office of Academic Affairs and Office of Research and Development were changed to display the message: “The world only has one China” in simplified characters.
The university said the pages have been taken down as it works to fix the issue.
They were still inaccessible as of last night.
Additional reporting by Lin Nan-ku and Yang Mien-chieh
‘SUSPENDED’: The restrictions are likely to have a greater effect on seafood producers, as exports of food and drinks to China had already decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic China’s customs administration late on Monday announced bans on more than 100 Taiwanese food brands ahead of a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing said that the blacklisted exporters — which include tea, honey and seafood producers — failed to renew their export registration and could therefore only sell their products until the end of this month. The exporters may submit additional documents this month, Food and Drug Administration Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said, adding that the agency would help them complete their registrations. The bans might be politically motivated, as Taiwanese manufacturers were treated differently than
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
Legislators across party lines yesterday welcomed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, marking the first time in 25 years that an incumbent US House speaker has visited the nation. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) cited the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) support for Pelosi’s visit — including from senior party members KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) — as evidence that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) foreign diplomacy is on the right course. Pelosi’s visit has special meaning for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said. The